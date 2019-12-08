Exclusive

I’m A Celeb’s Kate Garraway Discusses Plans For ‘Jungle Night Out’ With Campmates Including Roman Kemp And Caitlyn Jenner

Sonny Jay spoke to Kate Garraway in Australia. Picture: Global

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway spilled all the tea about the jungle, to Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Kate Garraway sat down with Capital Breakfast’s very own Sonny Jay to discuss all the jungle gossip.

Following her boot from the ITV show, she dished on her future plans with the 2019 campmates.

Sonny asked the TV and radio presenter about her reunion with the other campmates after the show ends, since they all “got on so well”.

She revealed: “We had a moment when we were all in the Jungle Arms where I just looked around and thought, ‘this is what it would be like on a night out with all of you guys’ and it would be unreal."

“So we want to all get together and have a proper night out without TV cameras and just have a really good time,” she added.

Talking about keeping in contact with 70-year-old Caitlyn Jenner, she revealed it might be harder than it looks, saying: “I said to Caitlyn I’m definitely going to see you again and she said ‘sure, I’m going to give you my secretary’s secretary’s secretary’s number’."

Kate went on to open up about her "extraordinary" experience in camp.

She said: “I’ve watched the show for years and years, I think I’ve interviewed every winner because I’ve been on GMTV, Daybreak and GMB since, but nobody quite prepares you for it."

She added: "It’s so much tougher that you think it’s going to be. You start to think it might not be real, you sort of think it might be like being on a TV set, at some point someone's going to step in and say 'there's a room over here'.

"And then you just get really used to it."

Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment are the last three in camp and fans are finding it tough to pick their favourite.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV for the final, where we will see who is crowned king or queen of the jungle.

