Exclusive

I’m A Celeb’s Kate Garraway Discusses Plans For ‘Jungle Night Out’ With Campmates Including Roman Kemp And Caitlyn Jenner

8 December 2019, 17:13

Sonny Jay spoke to Kate Garraway in Australia
Sonny Jay spoke to Kate Garraway in Australia. Picture: Global

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway spilled all the tea about the jungle, to Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Kate Garraway sat down with Capital Breakfast’s very own Sonny Jay to discuss all the jungle gossip.

Following her boot from the ITV show, she dished on her future plans with the 2019 campmates.

James Haskell Greeted Caitlyn Jenner On The Jungle Bridge After Her Family Didn’t Show Up For I’m A Celebrity Exit

Sonny asked the TV and radio presenter about her reunion with the other campmates after the show ends, since they all “got on so well”.

She revealed: “We had a moment when we were all in the Jungle Arms where I just looked around and thought, ‘this is what it would be like on a night out with all of you guys’ and it would be unreal."

“So we want to all get together and have a proper night out without TV cameras and just have a really good time,” she added.

Talking about keeping in contact with 70-year-old Caitlyn Jenner, she revealed it might be harder than it looks, saying: “I said to Caitlyn I’m definitely going to see you again and she said ‘sure, I’m going to give you my secretary’s secretary’s secretary’s number’."

Kate went on to open up about her "extraordinary" experience in camp.

She said: “I’ve watched the show for years and years, I think I’ve interviewed every winner because I’ve been on GMTV, Daybreak and GMB since, but nobody quite prepares you for it."

She added: "It’s so much tougher that you think it’s going to be. You start to think it might not be real, you sort of think it might be like being on a TV set, at some point someone's going to step in and say 'there's a room over here'.

"And then you just get really used to it."

Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment are the last three in camp and fans are finding it tough to pick their favourite.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV for the final, where we will see who is crowned king or queen of the jungle.

> Grab Our App For The Latest I'm A Celeb News And Gossip

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Andy Whyment is in the I'm A Celeb final

I’m A Celeb’s Andy Whyment's Lung Condition At Birth Had His Parents Convinced He'd 'Be A Star'
James Haskell and Caitlyn Jenner became good friends in the jungle

James Haskell Greeted Caitlyn Jenner On The Jungle Bridge After Her Family Didn’t Show Up For I’m A Celebrity Exit
I'm A Celeb's Cyclone challenge is back

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway Takes On Iconic Celebrity Cyclone Trial In Hilarious Teaser For Tonight's Show
Caitlyn Jenner was the seventh campmate to leave the jungle

I’m A Celeb Fans 'Heartbroken' For Caitlyn Jenner After None Of Her Kardashian/Jenner Family Greeted Her As She Exited The Jungle
Jacqueline Jossa has had a rough journey in the jungle

I’m A Celeb Fans Are 'Worried' About Jacqueline Jossa’s Mental Health Following Dan Osborne Cheating Claims
Dan Osborne denied the new cheating claims

Dan Osborne Slams Claims He 'Cheated' On I'm A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa In 'Threesome' With Chloe Ayling & Natalie Nunn

Hot On Capital

Juice Wrld reportedly dies aged 21

'Lucid Dreams' Rapper Juice WRLD Has Reportedly Passed Away Aged 21 After Suffering A Seizure
Aitch and Stormzy battled it out at JBB

Aitch Takes On Stormzy At Jingle Bell Ball 2019 In Hilarious Backstage Rider Prank War
Rita Ora oozes glamour for her dreamy Jingle Bell Ball performance

Rita Ora Brought Festive Glamour To Her Incredible Jingle Bell Ball Performance
Shirley Ballas commented on Kelvin Fletcher's 'woodpecker'

Strictly Come Dancing Judge Shirley Ballas’ Comment About Kelvin Fletcher's 'Woodpecker' Leaves Fans In Hysterics
Stormzy closed night one of the Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Stormzy Closes Saturday Night Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 With An Unforgettable Set
Harry Styles reacted to Roman Kemp's impression of him

WATCH: Harry Styles Impersonates Roman Kemp Impersonating Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? Latest Trailer Of The 2020 Series Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Roman Kemp breaks down on I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp Breaks Down On I'm A Celeb After Girlfriend Sophie's Letter From Home
Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed & Details About The Netflix Show's Plot & Cast
The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip
Harry Styles will be joined by Kendall Jenner when h guest hosts The Late Late Show

Harry Styles Will Be Joined By Kendall Jenner On The Late Late Show When He Steps In For James Corden

Harry Styles

Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway joined forces to host Jungle Radio

I’m A Celeb Fans Want Roman Kemp & Kate Garraway To Host Their Own Show Together After 'Jungle Radio' Trial