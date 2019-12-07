James Haskell Greeted Caitlyn Jenner On The Jungle Bridge After Her Family Didn’t Show Up For I’m A Celebrity Exit

7 December 2019, 16:10

James Haskell and Caitlyn Jenner became good friends in the jungle
James Haskell and Caitlyn Jenner became good friends in the jungle. Picture: ITV

James Haskell was there to meet Caitlyn Jenner when she exited the I’m A Celeb jungle.

James Haskell was one of the first few celebrities to be voted out of the I’m A Celeb jungle, whereas Caitlyn Jenner left the ITV show on Friday night.

Caitlyn opened up about her famous family during her time in the jungle, admitting when she spoke to Ant and Dec she really missed her kids and grandkids.

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway Takes On Iconic Celebrity Cyclone Trial In Hilarious Teaser For Tonight's Show

However, the former Olympian had no one to greet her when she finally walked across the bridge and back to civilisation, so co-star James gave her a hug instead.

Caitlyn Jenner was surprised by partner Sophia Hutchins
Caitlyn Jenner was surprised by partner Sophia Hutchins. Picture: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram
Sophia Hutchins surprised her partner after she left I'm A Celeb
Sophia Hutchins surprised her partner after she left I'm A Celeb. Picture: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

The campmates are said to have had an emotional reunion after the ex England rugby player asked to be the one on the other side of the bridge.

An insider told MailOnline he wanted to “make sure she had someone there”.

An eyewitness told the publication: “Caitlyn walked over the bridge, exclaimed to James, ‘It’s you!’ They embraced, both were welling up.

“James accompanied Caitlin throughout the entire eviction process and then when it was over they went for a Starbucks together to talk about the show and life in general. There’s a definite real friendship there.”

Caitlyn was later surprised by partner Sophia Hutchins in her hotel, revealing she’d been waiting at the Palazzo Versace for her close friend.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a sneak-peek at their reunion on Instagram Stories, saying: “'Just got out the jungle and finally getting my hair and make-up done and boy do I need it.

“Haven't had it in weeks but when I came out the jungle, where I had a lot of great friends but I had a big surprise when I got back to the hotel... Sophia's here!”

Friday night was a double elimination, with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle also exiting the show. I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV.

