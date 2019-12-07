I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway Takes On Iconic Celebrity Cyclone Trial In Hilarious Teaser For Tonight's Show

I'm A Celeb's Cyclone challenge is back! Picture: ITV

Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andrew Whyment are set to take part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has brought back the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, which fans usually brand the 'best episode' of the series.

In the teaser clip for tonight's show, we see Kate Garraway take part in the trial and it's nothing short of hilarious.

Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andrew Whyment will join Kate in the fan-favourite episode, where they will face the toughest part of their jungle experience.

Viewers have been awaiting it, with one tweeting: "Can’t wait for celebrity cyclone on @imacelebrity tonight, always the highlight of the series! #ImACeleb."

"4 PEOPLE LEFT MEANS CELEBRITY CYCLONE DAY AHHHHH #ImACeleb," added another.

Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle were the latest campmates to leave the jungle and fans were 'furious' after the 70-year-old father of Kylie and Kendall walked across the bridge without being greeted by her Kardashian family.

Fans took to social media to show support for the star, with one tweeting: “Imagine raising 10 children (not all your biological children) for them not to support you at all, not send in a letter and for not one of them to meet Caitlyn at the end of the bridge, really goes to show family is just a word #ImACeleb.”

“I’m actually so livid that ZERO of the #Kardashians greeted Caitlyn at the bridge when she left camp and couldn’t even be bothered to write her a letter, honestly gobsmacked how they can bang on how family is so important then let Caitlyn do this alone,” added another.

Caitlyn later posted a story on Instagram with her partner, Sophia Hutchins, who came to Australia to surprise her at The Palazzo Versace Hotel.

She said: “Just got out of the jungle and finally getting my hair and make-up done and boy do I need it.

“Haven’t had it in weeks but when I came out of the jungle, where I had a lot of great friends there but I had a big surprise when I got back to the hotel… Sophia’s here!”

I’m A Celeb continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

