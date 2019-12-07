I’m A Celeb Fans 'Heartbroken' For Caitlyn Jenner After None Of Her Kardashian/Jenner Family Greeted Her As She Exited The Jungle

Caitlyn Jenner was the seventh campmate to leave the jungle. Picture: ITV

Caitlyn Jenner left I’m A Celeb and walked across the bridge without any support from her family.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans were left ‘heartbroken’ on Friday night when Caitlyn Jenner left the jungle and nobody was there to greet her.

The 70-year-old was the seventh campmate to be booted off the show and left viewers emotional, with them saying she 'deserved' a warm welcome from her Kardashian-Jenner family.

Fans took to social media to show support for the star, with one tweeting: “Imagine raising 10 children (not all your biological children) for them not to support you at all, not send in a letter and for not one of them to meet Caitlyn at the end of the bridge, really goes to show family is just a word #ImACeleb.”

“I’m actually so livid that ZERO of the #Kardashians greeted Caitlyn at the bridge when she left camp and couldn’t even be bothered to write her a letter, honestly gobsmacked how they can bang on how family is so important then let Caitlyn do this alone,” added another.

Let’s remember apart from the 4 Kardashians who didn’t meet caitlyn at the end of the bridge, she also has SIX other biological children who never made the effort either x #imaceleb — ashley (@ashleycouttsx) December 7, 2019

During the former Olympian’s interview with the show’s hosts, Ant and Dec, she got emotional about her jungle experience, saying: “Over the last three weeks, I’ve met some of the greatest people.

“There wasn’t one person who was causing any trouble… I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks and it was so great. I hate to leave them behind but I’m ready to get out.”

Comparing her time to when she appeared in the US version of the show in 2003, she revealed that this time around was much harder.

The TV personality went on to say she missed her family ‘terribly’ and said: “It gets very complicated around Christmas time! Being in the jungle is probably easier than spending it with my family!”

makes me sick how none if caitlyns family went to see her... instead they just shoved they’re crap makeup in our faces... caitlyn said how the family is complicated probably cause she feels unloved etc... caitlyn is my fave jenner now #imaceleb — mads (@jesysmycure) December 7, 2019

Caitlyn later posted a story on Instagram with her partner, Sophia Hutchins, who came to Australia to surprise her at The Palazzo Versace Hotel.

She said: “Just got out of the jungle and finally getting my hair and make-up done and boy do I need it.

“Haven’t had it in weeks but when I came out of the jungle, where I had a lot of great friends there but I had a big surprise when I got back to the hotel… Sophia’s here!”

