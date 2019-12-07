I’m A Celeb Fans 'Heartbroken' For Caitlyn Jenner After None Of Her Kardashian/Jenner Family Greeted Her As She Exited The Jungle

7 December 2019, 12:42

Caitlyn Jenner was the seventh campmate to leave the jungle
Caitlyn Jenner was the seventh campmate to leave the jungle. Picture: ITV

Caitlyn Jenner left I’m A Celeb and walked across the bridge without any support from her family.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans were left ‘heartbroken’ on Friday night when Caitlyn Jenner left the jungle and nobody was there to greet her.

The 70-year-old was the seventh campmate to be booted off the show and left viewers emotional, with them saying she 'deserved' a warm welcome from her Kardashian-Jenner family.

Caitlyn Jenner’s Children Kylie & Kendall And Kim Kardashian Finally Show Support For I'm A Celeb Star

Fans took to social media to show support for the star, with one tweeting: “Imagine raising 10 children (not all your biological children) for them not to support you at all, not send in a letter and for not one of them to meet Caitlyn at the end of the bridge, really goes to show family is just a word #ImACeleb.”

“I’m actually so livid that ZERO of the #Kardashians greeted Caitlyn at the bridge when she left camp and couldn’t even be bothered to write her a letter, honestly gobsmacked how they can bang on how family is so important then let Caitlyn do this alone,” added another.

During the former Olympian’s interview with the show’s hosts, Ant and Dec, she got emotional about her jungle experience, saying: “Over the last three weeks, I’ve met some of the greatest people.

“There wasn’t one person who was causing any trouble… I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks and it was so great. I hate to leave them behind but I’m ready to get out.”

Comparing her time to when she appeared in the US version of the show in 2003, she revealed that this time around was much harder.

The TV personality went on to say she missed her family ‘terribly’ and said: “It gets very complicated around Christmas time! Being in the jungle is probably easier than spending it with my family!”

Caitlyn later posted a story on Instagram with her partner, Sophia Hutchins, who came to Australia to surprise her at The Palazzo Versace Hotel.

She said: “Just got out of the jungle and finally getting my hair and make-up done and boy do I need it.

“Haven’t had it in weeks but when I came out of the jungle, where I had a lot of great friends there but I had a big surprise when I got back to the hotel… Sophia’s here!”

I’m A Celeb continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb's Cyclone challenge is back

I'm A Celeb's Kate Garraway Takes On Iconic Celebrity Cyclone Trial In Hilarious Teaser For Tonight's Show
Jacqueline Jossa has had a rough journey in the jungle

I’m A Celeb Fans Are 'Worried' About Jacqueline Jossa’s Mental Health Following Dan Osborne Cheating Claims
Dan Osborne denied the new cheating claims

Dan Osborne Slams Claims He 'Cheated' On I'm A Celeb Star Wife Jacqueline Jossa In 'Threesome' With Chloe Ayling & Natalie Nunn
Roman Kemp breaks down on I'm A Celeb

Roman Kemp Breaks Down On I'm A Celeb After Girlfriend Sophie's Letter From Home
Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway joined forces to host Jungle Radio

I’m A Celeb Fans Want Roman Kemp & Kate Garraway To Host Their Own Show Together After 'Jungle Radio' Trial
James Haskell spoke about his bond with Roman Kemp

WATCH: James Haskell Praises Roman Kemp Over Their Friendship In I'm A Celeb... Jungle

Hot On Capital

Anne-Marie will be opening Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday

Anne-Marie Is Opening Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT 2019 On Sunday 8 December

Anne-Marie

Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? Latest Trailer Of The 2020 Series Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Liam Payne is set to open Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, 6 December

WATCH: Liam Payne Announces He's Opening Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jingle Bell Ball

Harry Styles surprised a super fan with tickets

WATCH: Harry Styles Surprises Super Fan With Tickets To See Him Live

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' is out now

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About In Cryptic Lyrics?

Harry Styles

Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed & Details About The Netflix Show's Plot & Cast

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip
Harry Styles will be joined by Kendall Jenner when h guest hosts The Late Late Show

Harry Styles Will Be Joined By Kendall Jenner On The Late Late Show When He Steps In For James Corden

Harry Styles

Cami Mendes & Charles Melton have reportedly taken a break

Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton 'Taking A Break' From Year Long Relationship
Caitlyn Jenner spilled the tea on the OJ Simpson trial

I’m A Celeb’s Caitlyn Jenner Brands OJ Simpson Trial ‘A Joke’ & Reveals Kardashians’ Reactions To It
Rita Ora & Rafferty Law step out together in London

Rita Ora & Twist Co-star Rafferty Law's Romance 'Confirmed' With Red Carpet Appearance
Roman Kemp impressed viewers with his David Attenborough impression

All Of Roman Kemp's Hilarious Impressions On I'm A Celeb Including Paddy McGuinness And Ant And Dec