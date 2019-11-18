Where Do I’m A Celebrity Contestants Stay After They Leave The Jungle? A Look Into The Five-Star Luxury Hotel

18 November 2019, 16:38

The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp
The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp. Picture: The Palazzo Versace Hotel

After weeks of challenging trials and eating bugs, the I'm A Celebrity stars are whisked away to the Versace custom-kitted hotel.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has just started and the star-studded line-up sees the likes of Capital’s very own Roman Kemp alongside Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle to compete to be the winner of the jungle.

It’s common knowledge the campmates have a questionable and uncomfortable stay during their time on the ITV show, either sleeping on the floor or on a hammock.

However, as soon as they leave the jungle, they are brought back to reality in the most luxurious way possible – by staying at The Palazzo Versace Hotel on the Golden Coast in Australia.

The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia. Picture: The Palazzo Versace Hotel

The five-star build opened in 2000 and features 200 rooms, 72 privately owned apartments, bars, three restaurants, a ballroom and a private marina – everything you’d need after weeks of Bushtucker trials!

If that wasn’t enough, there is even a Versace retail store and a spa and fitness centre for the campmates to pamper themselves after living in the jungle.

The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia. Picture: The Palazzo Versace Hotel
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia. Picture: The Palazzo Versace Hotel

One night’s stay in a standard room is listed as $339 (£178) for the cheapest, going up to $799 (£420) depending on the dates.

However, we’re sure the I’m A Celeb stars will be staying in the private apartments which start from $2039 (£1072) per night, according to their website.

Each private room has tailor-made Versace interiors as well as a jacuzzi – suddenly sleeping next to insects for weeks doesn’t sound too bad.

The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia. Picture: The Palazzo Versace Hotel
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia
The Palazzo Versace Hotel in Australia. Picture: The Palazzo Versace Hotel

This year’s set of campmates started their jungle journey on 17 November and, judging by last year’s finale on Sunday 9 December, we assume this year’s series will be finishing around Sunday 8 December.

During the first episode of I’m A Celeb, Roman teamed up with Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson to become the first power pair, alongside Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts.

We can’t wait to see what else they have in store for this year’s challenges!

