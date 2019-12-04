I’m A Celeb’s Caitlyn Jenner Brands OJ Simpson Trial ‘A Joke’ & Reveals Kardashians’ Reactions To It

4 December 2019, 22:14

Caitlyn Jenner spilled the tea on the OJ Simpson trial
Caitlyn Jenner spilled the tea on the OJ Simpson trial. Picture: Twitter/ITV

Caitlyn Jenner revealed what it was like to live through the famous OJ Simpson trial.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s Caitlyn Jenner opened up to her campmates, Jaqueline Jossa and Kate Garraway, about the OJ Simpson trial, which was widely known for being associated to the Kardashians.

Presenter Kate, who was working in regional news at the time, brought up the trial to the former Olympian, saying: "It was the first time that anybody saw anything like it, you were at the heart of it weren’t you?"

The 70-year-old TV star responded, saying: “I saw Nicole two days before she was murdered, it was Kris’ best friend, we were right in the middle of it. Her [Kris] ex-husband Robert, OJ was the best man at their wedding.

“It was a bad time for everybody, very difficult, We knew what happened and this trial was a joke and when the verdict came down Kris just turned around to me and goes ‘we should have listened to Nicole from the beginning, she was right.’”

Kris Jenner & Robert Kardashian were friends with OJ Simpson & Nicole Brown Simpson
Kris Jenner & Robert Kardashian were friends with OJ Simpson & Nicole Brown Simpson. Picture: Twitter

Caitlyn, who is step-father to her ex-wife Kris Jenner's children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, went on to discuss their home life after Kris' former husband, Robert Kardashian, was on the defence team for OJ.

Sportsman OJ was on trial for murdering his wife and the Kardashian family friend, Nicole Brown Simpson, which brought Kris and Robert's divorce to an awkward standstill.

Regarding the verdict coming back 'not guilty', Caitlyn said: "That night the verdict came in Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should, and they’d been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said: ‘Well I told you he didn’t do it.’

"And I just said to the girls ‘just because he got a not guilty didn’t mean he didn’t do it and I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again."

Caitlyn Jenner had a good friendship with Robert Kardashian
Caitlyn Jenner had a good friendship with Robert Kardashian. Picture: Twitter

Kate asked if she ever liked the convict and she replied with: "No. Too big an ego for me. We went on some vacations together with OJ and Nicole and the kids. I liked Nicole and she sure didn’t deserve what she got."

EastEnders actress Jacqueline asked if Robert was just trying to 'cover up' for OJ and if the Kardashians' lawyer dad thought he was guilty like Kris did.

The father of Kylie and Kendall said: "There’s no way he didn’t know."

Fans were quick to chime in on the inside info, with one tweeting: "ITV won't be regretting a single penny spent on Caitlyn Jenner, that woman is tea central #ImACeleb."

I'm A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9pm.

