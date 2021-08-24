Love Island Fans Spot Winner Theory That Predicted Millie And Liam As Winners

Love Island fans were able to spot the 2021 winners before they were announced, thanks to a subtle clue.

Love Island 2021 has come to an end, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being crowned as the winners of this season.

Just moments before the winners were announced, however, fans were able to identify them as the king and queen of the Island thanks to one clue, in particular.

There’s a Love Island winner theory that has been revived each year by fans, which claims that the couple who bag the £50,000 prize stand to the left of host Laura Whitmore.

This has run true in all previous seasons apart from 2019, where Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the show despite standing on the right of late host Caroline Flack.

Love Island fans have a winner theory. Picture: ITV2

However, last year’s winners Finley Tapp and Paige Turley also were part of the winner theory after they were stood to the left of Laura.

This was the same for Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey and Jess Hayes and Max Morley.

Liam and Millie became 2021’s winners just moments after making their relationship official on live TV.

Love Island 2020's winners also stood to the left. Picture: ITV2

Tell me I’m not the only one to notice, that every year (except Greg & Amber), the winners have always stood on Caroline’s/Laura’s left, including Mille and Liam tonight???🤯🧐 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7HdDvYnRGY — lucy (@lucyshatwell) August 23, 2021

Can always tell who the winners are they always stand on the left hand side #LoveIsland — Fern (@fernhardingxx) August 23, 2021

Love island is too fixed. Why do all the couples who win stand on the left 🤔 — Reece_ (@Reece_Johnson_) August 23, 2021

They beat out Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who came in second place.

Meanwhile, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came in third place, with Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank finishing in fourth.

This comes after the fifth couple who were in the final, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, left the villa days before the end of the series after deciding to call time on their relationship.

