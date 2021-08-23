Love Island’s Millie Is Unrecognisable In Unearthed Photos From Justin Bieber Fan Account

Millie Court looks unrecognisable in her teenage throwback pictures
Millie Court looks unrecognisable in her teenage throwback pictures. Picture: ITV2
Love Island star Millie Court looked super different in uncovered snaps from her Justin Bieber fan account as a teenager.

Love Island fans have unearthed throwback photos of Millie Court as a teenager from her Justin Bieber fan account.

The 24-year-old left her fellow Islanders in shock recently after revealing in an episode that she used to run a fan account dedicated to Biebs and the ‘Peaches’ star even followed her!

Love Island’s Hugo Claims Liberty Chats Weren’t Aired To Protect Jake Relationship

Now fans have uncovered a series of snaps of Millie where she looks super different back in her teen years.

The account, which was last active in 2011, showed the Islander with much longer hair as she sported her natural brunette locks.

Love Island fans have uncovered throwback snaps of Millie Court
Love Island fans have uncovered throwback snaps of Millie Court. Picture: Twitter
Millie Court used to run a Justin Bieber fan account
Millie Court used to run a Justin Bieber fan account. Picture: Twitter

Millie’s old Twitter account even adorably lists her name as Millie Bieber.

The Essex beauty told her co-stars about her Belieber years during an episode of Unseen Bits last month, where she told them she ‘tried to delete’ the account but didn’t know her email address.

She also admitted that she was in year seven/year eight at the time.

Fans have uncovered throwback photos of Love Island's Millie Court
Fans have uncovered throwback photos of Love Island's Millie Court. Picture: Twitter
Millie Court has made it to the Love Island finals with Liam Reardon
Millie Court has made it to the Love Island finals with Liam Reardon. Picture: ITV2

Millie has made the Love Island 2021 finals with her beau Liam Reardon as one of the last four couples.

The final airs on Monday night, where we will see which couple becomes crowned the winners of this year’s series.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

