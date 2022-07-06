When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

6 July 2022, 16:49 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 16:53

The islanders' parents will head into the Love Island villa
The islanders' parents will head into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2 / Alamy
Love Island fans want the parents to head into the villa already, especially Gemma Owen's dad Michael Owen.

Love Island series 8 is in full swing and viewers have already settled on the couples they're rooting for, with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish taking the lead while fans beg Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti to reunite and for Indiyah Polack to find true love.

With the Love Island final less than a month away, fans already can't wait for the episode where the islanders' parents come into the villa and are hoping Gemma's famous football legend dad Michael Owen will be among them.

Every year as the islanders reach the end of the series, their parents and siblings surprise them with a visit in what makes hilarious viewing for those of us watching back home.

But when will the parents be heading into the villa this year? Here's what we know...

Love Island series 7 star Chloe Burrows' mum and sister
Love Island series 7 star Chloe Burrows' mum and sister. Picture: ITV2

When are the parents going into the Love Island villa?

It's usually toward the end of the series that islanders' parents join them in the villa, typically in the penultimate episode before the final so this could be 31 July, or even the day before.

The timing gives the islanders plenty of time to have made a strong connection with their flame by this point, proving they're serious about who they're coupled-up with.

Across one episode of Love Island, we'll see the remaining islanders surprised with a visit by their parents and brothers and sisters, giving them a chance to have a brief catch-up before introducing them to their romantic interest.

Love Island's Davide is a favourite amongst viewers
Love Island's Davide is a favourite amongst viewers. Picture: ITV2
Indiyah is a favourite amongst Love Island fans
Indiyah is a favourite amongst Love Island fans. Picture: ITV2

In the final episodes which follow, the remaining couples get to have one last date on the island, with many using the opportunity to ask each other to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

The final will then see the loved-up pairs go to 'prom', getting dressed up in gowns and tuxedos and writing speeches to one another about how they feel – a scene which can get very emotional.

It's thought this year's final will take place on 1 August.

