Love Island’s Gemma Owen Finally Mentions Dad Michael Owen & Link To The Beckhams

By Kathryn Knight

Gemma Owen finally spoke about her famous dad Michael Owen on Thursday night’s Love Island, as well as spending time with the Beckhams.

Gemma Owen, 19, was asked about her dad Michael Owen on Love Island this week for the first time in the series.

This year’s contestants were apparently oblivious to her famous connection at the start of the series, but dumped Islander Ikenna Ekwonna later revealed everyone found out on ‘day two or three’ of the show, in a scene which was never aired.

However, Love Island fans hadn’t actually seen Gemma talk about her dad – until now.

Love Island: Gemma Owen is Michael Owen's eldest daughter. Picture: ITV2

Gemma Owen is coupled up with Luca Bish. Picture: ITV2

On Thursday night viewers finally saw Gemma reference her famous dad, England legend Michael Owen, after Antigoni Buxton asked about him while the girls did their makeup for the evening.

She also casually revealed she went to nursery with David and Victoria Beckham’s sons; Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

“Sorry, excuse me if I’m being ignorant, but is your dad like very very well-known? He played for England, right?”, Antigoni asked, to which Gemma replied: “Yeah.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu then asked: “Do you like David Beckham’s sons?”, and Gemma responded: “Well, I went to nursery with his sons, yeah.”

Gemma Owen is Michael Owen's eldest daughter. Picture: Alamy

Fans were delighted the football star finally got a mention.

“I’m still shocked we have only just heard anything about Gemma’s dad #loveisland,” one fan tweeted.

“Gemma finally mentioned her dad being famous. she can now sleep in peace [sic],” commented another.

“Gemma finally getting to say her dad is michael owen,” wrote a third.

Gemma’s secret was let slip early on in the series according to Ikenna, but the dressage champion has stayed tight-lipped on her famous link ever since.

However, fans have been debating whether Luca Bish’s interest in Gemma is genuine after discovering who her dad is.

