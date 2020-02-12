Love Island Hit With 62 Ofcom Complaints As Viewers Accuse Siannise Fudge Of Using Racial Slur

12 February 2020, 15:58 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 17:06

ITV said they would never broadcast ‘the word in question’.
ITV said they would never broadcast ‘the word in question’. Picture: ITV

Love Island has been hit with 62 Ofcom complaints after fan’s thought they heard Siannise Fudge use a racial slur.

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge has been accused of using the n-word and it’s sparked 62 Ofcom complaints from viewers.

However, ITV has claimed fans were ‘mistaken’ and insisted they would never broadcast ‘the word in question’.

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?

The confusion happened when the girls rushed to comfort Shaughna Phillips after she was brutally dumped by Callum Jones.

Rebecca Gormley told Shaughna not to date scaffolders any more and viewers think they heard Siannise say ‘date n-word’ in the background. What she actually said, according to ITV, was ‘they ain’t no good’.

It’s not rare for Love Island to receive Ofcom complaints.

Last week, it confirmed that it received 35 complaints about the episode prior to Callum's return to the main villa with new girl Molly Smith. The number apparently doubled following the brutal recoupling which happened the following evening.

The show also received 231 complaints about contestant Ollia Williams after photographs emerged of him posing alongside dead animals online.

Earlier in the series, Siannise sparked anger when she said Nas ‘looks like Aladdin’. The incident had 36 complaints.

One of the most complained about moments in the show’s history happened in 2018 when Dani Dyer was shown a video of her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham hanging out with his ex-girlfriend in Casa Amor.

Although nothing happened between the pair, Danny was convinced he had cheated on her and ended up sobbing in the Beach Hut.

Show bosses were accused of ‘emotional manipulation’ and a total of 2,525 complained.

