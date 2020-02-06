Love Island First Look: Shaughna Looks Heartbroken Ahead Of Callum's Return From Casa Amor For Brutal Recoupling

6 February 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 15:17

The explosive episode will air tonight.
The explosive episode will air tonight. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips looks like she’s going to have her heartbroken by Callum Jones.

Love Island is set to be an explosive episode tonight as the boy's trip to Casa Amor is brought to an end.

In a teaser clip, Shaughna Phillips is visibly stressed over the status of her relationship with Callum Jones after the girls receive a text informing them that a highly-anticipated recouping will take place.

Viewers Turn On 'National Treasure' Nas As Demi Begs He Doesn't Bring Back Eva From Casa Amor

You can watch the trailer here:

It reads: “Girls, tonight, there will be a recouping in which you must decide whether to remain coupled up with your boy, who has been living in Casa Amor, or recouple with one of the new boys.”

Shaughna confesses she is ‘scared’ of putting her trust in Callum, and it looks like she’s right to be wary.

Although we don’t see his final decision, it looks like Callum has decided to pursue a romance with newbie Molly Smith.

At one point he tells the rest of the boys: “Everyone’s gonna hate me when I get back.”

Viewers of the show have been voicing their concern for Shaughna on social media and have insisted they don’t want to watch her ‘heart and confidence get ripped to shreds’.

The pair, who have been coupled up since the beginning of the series, were favourites to win before Casa Amor happened, but Callum had his head turned by ‘special’ Molly (in about 2 seconds).

And he’s clearly hoping the same has happened to Shaughna as he’s heard telling the boys: “You never know - I could walk back and someone could be with Shaughna, that would be so f**king nice in a sense. I hope so. As bad as it sounds.”

We can’t watch!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Viewers turn on Nas as it looksl like he'll dump Demi for Eva

Viewers Turn On 'National Treasure' Nas As Demi Begs He Doesn't Bring Back Eva From Casa Amor
Eva Zapico headed into Casa Amor and has turned heads already

Eva Zapico's Age, Nationality & Jet Setting Lifestyle As She Turns Heads In Casa Amor
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Priscilla joined the singletons in the villa

Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu: Facts You Need To Know About Mike Boateng’s New Love Interest, From Her Job To Her Instagram
Love Island's Molly Smith is a model

Love Island's Molly Smith: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us All You Need To Know About Casa Amor Contestant

Hot On Capital

Charlotte is flying back to Australia

Charlotte Crosby And I’m A Celeb Co-Star Ryan Gallagher Are Giving Relationship A Go Outside Of The Jungle
Niall Horan and Meghan Trainor's song is called 'Nice To Meet Ya'

Meghan Trainor 'P****d' To Discover Her & Niall Horan's Songs Both Called 'Nice To Meet Ya'
Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp have been spotted kissing

Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Relationship Timeline From Co-Stars To A-Lister Couple

Features

Selena Gomez spoke to Dazed about her learnings from the 2010s

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Leaving Behind The "Weak, Abused" Version Of Herself

Selena Gomez

Shaughna Phillips gets upset worrying Callum Jones's head is turned in Casa Amor

Love Island Viewers Worry For Shaughna Phillips Who Threatens To Quit Show Over Casa Amor
JB was asked about 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber Has Hilarious Comeback To A Fan's Harry Styles Question About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber

More Movies & TV News

She is reportedly one of the highest paid campmates

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Paid Six-Figure Sum For I'm A Celeb Australia
Connagh Howard's Welsh slang

WATCH: Love Island's Connagh Howard Teaches Popular Welsh Slang
Molly used to be in a relationship with 2018 contestant Jordan

Molly's Love Island Ex Jordan Speaks Out As She Enters Casa Amor 'I'm Dealing With It In My Own Way'
Sammy Kimmence appears in court charged with conning two people

Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence In Court For Allegedly Scamming Two Men Out Of Thousands
Fans defend Shauna Williams from trolls online

Love Island Fans Defend Shaughna Phillips Over Trolls' Comments About Her Legs