Love Island First Look: Shaughna Looks Heartbroken Ahead Of Callum's Return From Casa Amor For Brutal Recoupling

Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips looks like she’s going to have her heartbroken by Callum Jones.

Love Island is set to be an explosive episode tonight as the boy's trip to Casa Amor is brought to an end.

In a teaser clip, Shaughna Phillips is visibly stressed over the status of her relationship with Callum Jones after the girls receive a text informing them that a highly-anticipated recouping will take place.

You can watch the trailer here:

It reads: “Girls, tonight, there will be a recouping in which you must decide whether to remain coupled up with your boy, who has been living in Casa Amor, or recouple with one of the new boys.”

Shaughna confesses she is ‘scared’ of putting her trust in Callum, and it looks like she’s right to be wary.

Although we don’t see his final decision, it looks like Callum has decided to pursue a romance with newbie Molly Smith.

At one point he tells the rest of the boys: “Everyone’s gonna hate me when I get back.”

Viewers of the show have been voicing their concern for Shaughna on social media and have insisted they don’t want to watch her ‘heart and confidence get ripped to shreds’.

The pair, who have been coupled up since the beginning of the series, were favourites to win before Casa Amor happened, but Callum had his head turned by ‘special’ Molly (in about 2 seconds).

And he’s clearly hoping the same has happened to Shaughna as he’s heard telling the boys: “You never know - I could walk back and someone could be with Shaughna, that would be so f**king nice in a sense. I hope so. As bad as it sounds.”

We can’t watch!

