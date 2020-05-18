Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Love Island Sex Confession About Tommy Fury In 'Juicy Assumptions' YouTube Video

Molly-Mae Hague spilled the tea on what really happened in Love Island with Tommy Fury. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Molly-Mae answered fans’ questions in a ‘juicy assumptions’ YouTube video, where she revealed a Love Island secret about her and her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she and her Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury did get intimate in the villa.

In a YouTube confessions video, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador sat down to answer some ‘juicy assumptions’, whilst on FaceTime to her sister Zoe.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Tricked Into Appearing On Fake James Corden Interview In ‘Cruel’ YouTube Prank

The 20-year-old had asked her sister to select some seriously personal questions that were in her Instagram DMs, from fans, and one of them was one we’ve all been pondering on since the couple’s stint on the show in 2019.

Zoe asked: “You and Tommy had sex in the villa?”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been dating since June 2019. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae laughed the question off at first, saying: “Why did you say that so quick?”, and her sister jokingly responded, “Well I don’t want to know the answer to that either!”

The runner-up Love Island winner then decided to come clean and said: “Erm yeah, yes we did. Next question [sic].”

Fans went on to praise the star for being truthful in the Q&A, with one commenting: “I love how honest she is. If I was in her position I wouldn’t say all the things she said. It proves how real she is.”

“Massive respect to her for being this honest I mean, DAYUM she really opened up [sic],” added another.

Molly-Mae Hague's fans praised her for her 'honesty' in the YouTube video. Picture: YouTube

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague spilled some secrets in her 'assumptions' video. Picture: YouTube

Molly-Mae answered personal questions in her YouTube Q&A. Picture: YouTube

A third chimed in: “Seriously love this girls honesty. The best personality and a great sense of humour. Another fantastic video Molly [sic].”

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been dating for just under a year and are even quarantining together in their very own lavish Manchester flat, which the influencer has shown fans around in another YouTube video.

The pair caused a stir with fans recently after leaving her family home, where they were first isolating, during lockdown, to go back to their Manchester apartment.

However a source close to them had revealed to a tabloid that they were both safe in their travels and didn’t come into contact with anyone else on their journey.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip