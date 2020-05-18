Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Love Island Sex Confession About Tommy Fury In 'Juicy Assumptions' YouTube Video

18 May 2020, 11:24 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 11:49

Molly-Mae Hague spilled the tea on what really happened in Love Island with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague spilled the tea on what really happened in Love Island with Tommy Fury. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Molly-Mae answered fans’ questions in a ‘juicy assumptions’ YouTube video, where she revealed a Love Island secret about her and her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she and her Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury did get intimate in the villa.

In a YouTube confessions video, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador sat down to answer some ‘juicy assumptions’, whilst on FaceTime to her sister Zoe.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Tricked Into Appearing On Fake James Corden Interview In ‘Cruel’ YouTube Prank

The 20-year-old had asked her sister to select some seriously personal questions that were in her Instagram DMs, from fans, and one of them was one we’ve all been pondering on since the couple’s stint on the show in 2019.

Zoe asked: “You and Tommy had sex in the villa?”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been dating since June 2019
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been dating since June 2019. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae laughed the question off at first, saying: “Why did you say that so quick?”, and her sister jokingly responded, “Well I don’t want to know the answer to that either!”

The runner-up Love Island winner then decided to come clean and said: “Erm yeah, yes we did. Next question [sic].”

Fans went on to praise the star for being truthful in the Q&A, with one commenting: “I love how honest she is. If I was in her position I wouldn’t say all the things she said. It proves how real she is.”

“Massive respect to her for being this honest I mean, DAYUM she really opened up [sic],” added another.

Molly-Mae Hague's fans praised her for her 'honesty' in the YouTube video
Molly-Mae Hague's fans praised her for her 'honesty' in the YouTube video. Picture: YouTube
Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague spilled some secrets in her 'assumptions' video
Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague spilled some secrets in her 'assumptions' video. Picture: YouTube
Molly-Mae answered personal questions in her YouTube Q&A
Molly-Mae answered personal questions in her YouTube Q&A. Picture: YouTube

A third chimed in: “Seriously love this girls honesty. The best personality and a great sense of humour. Another fantastic video Molly [sic].”

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been dating for just under a year and are even quarantining together in their very own lavish Manchester flat, which the influencer has shown fans around in another YouTube video.

The pair caused a stir with fans recently after leaving her family home, where they were first isolating, during lockdown, to go back to their Manchester apartment.

However a source close to them had revealed to a tabloid that they were both safe in their travels and didn’t come into contact with anyone else on their journey.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Love Island bosses are allegedly looking at potentially pre-recording 2021 series

Love Island Could Pre-Record Show In Efforts To ‘Protect Contestants From Shock Of Overnight Fame’
Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting Their First Child
Former Love Islanders Georgia Steel and Elma Pazar were slammed for attending party during lockdown

Love Island Stars Elma Pazar & Georgia Steel Allegedly 'Break Lockdown Rules' For Secret House Party
Danny Dyer suggested Too Hot To Handle might've been a better show for Dani

Danny Dyer Slams Love Island As ‘Pile Of S**t’ After Daughter Dani’s Failed Romance
Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are expecting their second baby

Pregnant Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby After Asking Disney Characters To Tell Them The News

Hot On Capital

Kate Garraway's husband remains in a critical condition

Piers Morgan Gives Update On Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper As He Continues To Fight Coronavirus
Olly Murs his isolating with his girlfriend at his Essex home

Inside Olly Murs’ Glamorous Essex Home Where He’s Isolating With Girlfriend Amelia Tank

Olly Murs

Harry Styles films 'Watermelon Sugar' on same beach as 1D hit

Did Harry Styles Film 'Watermelon Sugar' On The Same Beach As 1D's 'What Makes You Beautiful?'

Harry Styles

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will have a lot of changes

Strictly Come Dancing Bosses 'Axe Blackpool And Group Dances' So The Show Can Continue Through Pandemic
1D fans we need you for The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball!

WATCH: One Direction Fan Montage Of 'Best Song Ever' From Our Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard!

Events

Megan Fox was spotted out with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's Husband Posts Cryptic Message After She's Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly

More Movies & TV News

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams release 'Volcano Man' for Netflix

WATCH: Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Drop Hilarious EuroVision-Inspired Song
Queer Eye season five lands on Netflix summer 2020

Queer Eye Season 5 Release Date Finally Revealed

Kimberly Alexander claimed Tristan Thompson has 'neglected' her son

Tristan Thompson Takes DNA Test After Woman Claims NBA Star Is The Father Of Her Child Following Fake Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumours
13 Reasons Why's final series drops next month.

'13 Reasons Why’ Show Bosses Want 'Dark Series' To End 'On A Note Of Hope'
Ben Shephard shares emotional message from Kate Garraway amid husband's Coronavirus battle

COVID-19: Ben Shephard Updates GMB Viewers On Kate Garraway's Husband In Coma

Coronavirus