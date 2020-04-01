Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Spark Engagement Rumours With Instagram Post

Molly and Tommy are isolating together. Picture: instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked engagement rumours.

Since Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on the 2019 series of Love Island, the couple have gone from strength to strength.

The pair, who live together, often share loved-up snaps on their Instagram accounts and it’s the latest one that has got everybody talking and asking if they’re engaged.

Amber Gill Angers Fans Over Post About Missing Out On Holiday Due To Coronavirus

Molly uploaded a make-up free photo earlier this week, which she captioned: “Us on our one very cold, very windy walk of the day.”

In the shot, the PLT clothing line queen, can be seen wearing a ring of her finger.

One fan wrote: “Thought this was an engagement photo!”

Another added: “Legit thought this was an engagement post cause of your hand and freaked for a few mins.”

Others commented on how ‘flawless’ Molly’s skin looked and praised them for being such a ‘gorgeous couple’.

Molly and Tommy are now the only couple from series 5 who are still together, which is funny because everybody was convinced they wouldn’t last.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard were the latest Love Island couple to announce they had gone their separate ways.

The Irish beauty announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

"We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News