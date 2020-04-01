Amber Gill Angers Fans Over Post About Missing Out On Her Fifth Holiday Of The Year Due To Coronavirus

1 April 2020, 14:15

Amber's post did not go down well.
Picture: instagram

Amber Gill’s latest Instagram post about missing out on holiday ‘number 5’ because of coronavirus has not gone down well with her followers.

Amber Gill has angered fans with her latest Instagram post about missing out on her fifth holiday of the year due to coronavirus.

The Love Island winner shared a throwback snap of herself doing a handstand on a beach, which she captioned: “I thought I’d be on holiday number 5 by now.”

I thought I’d be on holiday number 5 by now 😰

But fans quickly turned on her, branding her ‘out of touch’ and ‘insensitive’.

One wrote: “Well ain’t that a shame when thousands of people around the world are dying!”

Another added: “What a ridiculous thing to write and post under the circumstances the fame has clearly gone to someone’s head.”

The reality star later took to her Instagram Story to defend herself.

She said: “The same people that hashtag Be Kind are the ones commenting on my post saying 'there's people that are dying'.

"Who said it was sad? I literally said I thought I would be on holiday number five because I go on work trips and like to go on holiday.

"Am I not entitled to have a thought anymore? I didn't say if it were sad or happy, so why is everyone jumping the gun while there's a pandemic?

"I'm having a thought that I would be on holiday."

She then posted a second throwback snap of herself with a friend on another holiday and captioned it ‘no comment’.

