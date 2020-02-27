Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Reunites With ‘Hot’ Brother Liam & Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Love Island's Luke Mabbott shared a snap of his brother, Liam, on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Love Island fans have been fangirling after Luke M posted a picture with his ‘hot’ brother, Liam Mabbott.

Luke M has touched back down in the UK with his fellow Love Island co-stars including Demi Jones, Finn Tapp, Paige Turley, Luke T and Siannise Fudge.

The Justin Bieber lookalike shared a snap with his brother, Liam, and fans have been sent into a frenzy over how ‘good looking’ he is.

Posting a picture of the pair with the caption 'reunited with my brother after nearly 2 months missed my guy @liammabbott’, Luke was flooded with comments on Instagram.

His best pal from the villa, Luke T, joked: "How does it feel being the ugly brother… again.”

Love Island fans were praising Luke & Liam Mabbott for their 'good genes'. Picture: Instagram

Luke M's brother, Liam, has made appearances on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

One fan added: "Can your brother apply for the summer ed [sic]?"

“Is there another one of u that’s single [sic],” asked a third.

Liam spent time with his brother and the other finalists at a reunion dinner, which he boasted on his Instagram story.

Luke, who came in third place with Demi, enjoyed the couple's first night alone in London after flying back from Cape Town.

Liam Mabbott looked after Luke's social media whilst he was in the villa. Picture: Instagram

Luke M came in third place in the first winter series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old shared a story thanking fans for their constant support throughout his Love Island journey.

He said: "We just got back to the hotel. The final was absolutely amazing. It's been crazy.

"Thank you so much for voting and all the positive feedback. We are so overwhelmed and appreciate it so much.

Demi added: "We can't thank you enough for how lovely and kind you've been. The amount of messages of support we've had has been overwhelming."

