Paige Turley and Finn Tapp returned home to London. Picture: PA

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp spent the night in a hotel in London after touching down in the UK following their Love Island win.

Paige Turley, 22, and Finn Tapp, 20, were crowned the Love Island winners on Sunday, and on Tuesday they returned home – but life isn’t how they left it in January so they had a night of celebrations with their fellow islanders on Wednesday evening.

Hours after landing in the UK, Paige and Finn checked into a hotel in the capital and Finn proudly shared a number of social media posts during their stay.

After Paige collapsed onto their hotel bed following a long flight home, Finn shared an Instagram Story of his new girlfriend alongside the caption: “Paigey Baby takes London.”

The couple were greeted by a ‘love’ balloon sitting atop their plush double bed, before they later headed on a night out with some of their co-stars.

Siannise Fudge and boyfriend Luke Trotman joined the celebrations, as well as Ched Uzor and Jess Gale – who brought her twin sister Eve along for the party.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott were also spotted all over each other in Eve Gale's Instagram Story.

Finn later shared a cute picture of himself and Paige walking hand in hand through the airport on the way home.

He sweetly captioned the photo: “Arriving home with the trophy.”

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley checked into a London hotel after their flight home. Picture: Finn Tapp/Instagram

Love Island's Paige and Finn are so loved up. Picture: PA

The couple have already made plans for their new relationship, saying in their exit interview they want to move to Manchester and buy a dog.

They’re also planning a big holiday in April this year.

Meanwhile, Finn has other ideas to mark the start of their new relationship.

Talking about adding to Finn’s collection of inkings, Paige said: “We’ve already agreed you’re adding Paige [to your ink].”

He then joked: “Paige’s name is going somewhere. Maybe ‘Paigey baby’ on my a**e.”

‘Paigey baby’ was the term used throughout their time in the villa, while Paige’s term for her beau was ‘big boy’.

