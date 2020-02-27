Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Celebrate In London Hotel Before Reuniting With Co-Stars Including Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman

27 February 2020, 11:27 | Updated: 27 February 2020, 11:30

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp returned home to London
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp returned home to London. Picture: PA

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp spent the night in a hotel in London after touching down in the UK following their Love Island win.

Paige Turley, 22, and Finn Tapp, 20, were crowned the Love Island winners on Sunday, and on Tuesday they returned home – but life isn’t how they left it in January so they had a night of celebrations with their fellow islanders on Wednesday evening.

Hours after landing in the UK, Paige and Finn checked into a hotel in the capital and Finn proudly shared a number of social media posts during their stay.

Love Island’s Finn Tapp Plans On Getting Paige Turley’s Name Tattooed On His Bum

After Paige collapsed onto their hotel bed following a long flight home, Finn shared an Instagram Story of his new girlfriend alongside the caption: “Paigey Baby takes London.”

The couple were greeted by a ‘love’ balloon sitting atop their plush double bed, before they later headed on a night out with some of their co-stars.

Siannise Fudge and boyfriend Luke Trotman joined the celebrations, as well as Ched Uzor and Jess Gale – who brought her twin sister Eve along for the party.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott were also spotted all over each other in Eve Gale's Instagram Story.

Finn later shared a cute picture of himself and Paige walking hand in hand through the airport on the way home.

He sweetly captioned the photo: “Arriving home with the trophy.”

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley checked into a London hotel after their flight home
Finn Tapp and Paige Turley checked into a London hotel after their flight home. Picture: Finn Tapp/Instagram
Love Island's Paige and Finn kiss at the airport
Love Island's Paige and Finn are so loved up. Picture: PA

The couple have already made plans for their new relationship, saying in their exit interview they want to move to Manchester and buy a dog.

They’re also planning a big holiday in April this year.

Meanwhile, Finn has other ideas to mark the start of their new relationship.

Talking about adding to Finn’s collection of inkings, Paige said: “We’ve already agreed you’re adding Paige [to your ink].”

He then joked: “Paige’s name is going somewhere. Maybe ‘Paigey baby’ on my a**e.”

‘Paigey baby’ was the term used throughout their time in the villa, while Paige’s term for her beau was ‘big boy’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Siannise and Luke T came second on Love Island

Love Island Theory Predicts Siannise Fudge And Luke T Will Be The Strongest Couple To Leave The Winter Series After Fans Notice Pattern For Second Place Contestants
Love Island's Luke Mabbott shared a snap of his brother, Liam, on Instagram

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Reunites With ‘Hot’ Brother Liam & Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Love Island star, Finn Tapp, wants to honour Paige Turley by inking her name

Love Island’s Finn Tapp Plans On Getting Paige Turley’s Name Tattooed On His Bum
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were informed of Caroline Flack's death off-camera

Paige Turley & Finn Tapp ‘Thankful’ For How Love Island Told Them Of Caroline Flack’s Death
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande's karaoke gets seal of approval from Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Ariana Grande Sings Party In The USA At Karaoke & Miley Cyrus Approves

Ariana Grande

Camille Rowe has been thought to be the inspiration behind Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' album

Who Is Harry Styles’ Ex-Girlfriend Camille Rowe? Job, Age & The Songs Written About Her From ‘Falling’ & 'Watermelon Sugar' To ‘Cherry’

Harry Styles

Anne Marie stays understandably tight-lipped about her love life

Who Is Anne-Marie Dating, Does The 'Perfect' Singer Have A Partner And What Has She Said About Her Sexuality?

Anne-Marie

Swin Deep is supporting Harry Styles on Love on Tour

Who Is Harry Styles’ Tour Support Act Swim Deep? Four Things You Need To Know About The Indie Rock Band

Features

YouTuber gives Lewis Capaldi accent lessons

WATCH: Korean Billy Teaches Lewis Capaldi's Accent In Hilarious YouTube Tutorial
Taylor Swift did not hold back calling out double standards in 'The Man'

Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Music Video: 4 Shady Moments You Missed

Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have an on-screen and off-screen romance

Stranger Things Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Explain Why They Kept Relationship Private
Everything we know about the Love Island 2020 applications

Love Island 2020: How To Apply For The Summer Series, What Age You Need To Be & Requirements To Appear On Show
Onward features Disney's first openly gay character

Disney Introduces Its First Openly Gay Character In Tom Holland's Onward
Love Island finalists told about Caroline Flack's death ahead of final

Love Island Finalists Told About Caroline Flack's Death Ahead Of Emotional Tribute
Spoiler alert: They're all ridiculously good looking.

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles: From Paige Turley And Finn Tapp To Luke Trotman And Siânnise Fudge