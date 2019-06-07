'Lucie Donlan's Body Language Reveals Who She Really Likes' Claims Kem Cetinay On Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

Lucie Donlan can't decide between Tommy Fury and Joe Garratt. Picture: ITV2

Love Island star Kem Cetinay and The Only Way Is Essex’s Bobby Norris had a lot to say about last night’s episode on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

After Tommy Fury was whisked away for a surprise hot tub date with new entry Molly Mae Hague, Lucie Donlan looked genuinely upset while former partner Joe Garratt looked super smug.

20-year-old social media star Molly is no doubt unaware of the love pentagon going on in the villa but, as Kem Cetinay pointed out on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, many of the boys have revealed their type is blonde, Molly will likely have a lot of the boys’ attention when she meets her co-stars.

The arrival of Molly Mae Hague will ruffle some feathers in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Discussing the drama going on in the villa, podcast special guest Bobby Norris and host Kem pointed out how Lucie and Tommy seemed more in to one another than Lucie and Joe.

Bobby pointed out: “There was that moment when she was lying in bed with Tommy, and their body language… I’m no psychologist babes but even I could feel their chemistry coming through the plasma.”

“Tommy just seems smooth. But if Joe had been a little bit more chilled, it would have been his all day. Whearas Tommy has been there for her when she needs him and she has that comfort with him, like when he put his arm on her knee,” Kem agreed.

They also discussed Sherif Lanre and Anna Vakili’s romance, which became a love triangle when Anton Danyluk said he wanted to make a move on Anna, which Kem reckons is a ploy to keep him on the show.

Anton Danyluk tried to woo Anna Vakili. Picture: ITV2

“The minute someone becomes too heavy, it becomes too much – they enjoy the chase,” Kem said of Anton’s wooing ways.

The podcast hosts are also adamant Anna wants to like Sherif, but she’d like a little bit more attention. “He’s playing it too cool,” Bobby added.

They also predicted Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart will make the Love Island final, saying: “They’re a unique couple, they’re both a little bit shy and nerdy. They don’t want to rip each other’s clothes off, they had this instant connection and now they’ve got their own little language.”

The podcast hosts predicted Curtis and Amy will make the final. Picture: ITV2

Kem continued: “In a week, she will be smitten completely.”

“If they do get together and make it official, I can’t see either of them having their head swayed,” Bobby added.

Love Island continues tonight and viewers will get to see Molly Mae’s date with Tommy in the hot tub, after she made a dramatic arrival in killer heels, a black bikini and a sweep of power red lipstick.

