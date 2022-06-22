Why Luca And Gemma Aren’t Sharing A Bed On Love Island

Gemma and Luca haven't been sharing a bed for the past three nights. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

The past few nights, Love Island viewers have been wondering why Gemma Owen and Luca Bish aren’t sharing a bed together.

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were coupled up for over a week before bombshell Danica Taylor coupled up with the fishmonger, leaving Gemma no choice but to couple up with someone else – she chose Davide Sanclimenti.

Luca was less than impressed about Danica picking him and has been sleeping alone downstairs for three nights.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

Meanwhile, Gemma kisses him goodnight every evening but hops back into her own bed, with Davide.

Gemma and Luca have been growing close since the start of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Danica Taylor coupled up with Luca much to his dismay. Picture: Dania Taylor/Instagram

Fans have been wondering why Gemma doesn’t just get in bed with Luca, as they’re one of the strongest couples of the series so far.

“Can anyone tell me why Gemma isn't joining Luca in the dog house bed and continuing to share a bed with davide ? Girl what,” one viewer quizzed on Twitter.

“If Gemma was really into Luca, would she not share a bed with him still or am I wrong?” Asked another.

“Why is Gemma continuing to share a bed with another bloke in the main bedroom while Luca sleeps alone,” wrote a third.

Gemma and Luca have been sleeping in separate beds. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Gemma's been getting in bed with Davide every night instead. Picture: ITV2

However, one fan is adamant the rules of the villa are that you can only share with your partner. In past series, islanders unhappy in their coupling would sleep outside on the day beds, but the new villa doesn’t have any and instead just has ‘the doghouse’ where Luca has been sleeping.

They explained: “Everyone complaining about Gemma not sleeping with Luca : The rules are you can only share with your partner. They got round this in past years by sleeping outside in the day bed, They've closed that loophole this year with no daybeds in the villa.”

We’ve reached out to ITV for a comment.

Whether that is the rule or not, people are viewing Gemma’s decision to continue sleeping with Luca as cold.

She and Luca have been growing close since the first few days in the villa, when he made it clear he only had eyes for her.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital