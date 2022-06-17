Love Island Fans Think There’s A Feud Between Some Of The Islanders

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers think they’ve worked out a secret feud between some of the islanders after Ekin-Su made some comments following her secret kiss with Jay Younger.

On Thursday night’s Love Island, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had a secret meet-up with bombshell Jay Younger, but who she immediately spoke to after her rendezvousvous had some viewers wondering whether a few of the islanders are in a feud.

Ekin-Su, who is coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti, made her confession to Gemma Owen and Paige Thorne after her kiss with Jay.

The actress was seen crawling across the floor to the terrace so that she wouldn’t be seen with Jay, while he made an excuse to leave the group to meet her.

Ekin-Su and Jay shared a secret kiss. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Ekin-Su and Jay had a secret meet-up on the terrace. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su spilled on their antics to Gemma and Paige, telling them: “You’re the only girls who deserve to know this right now. I am going to say it. So for the past two days, two nights, I’ve been meeting up with Jay on the terrace and getting quite close with him…”

Viewers wondered by Paige and Gemma were the chosen ones for Ekin-Su’s confession.

They also questioned why they ‘deserved’ the truth over the rest of the islanders, including Tasha, Indiyah and Amber.

One fan tweeted: “Why did she say gemma and paige are the only girls who deserve to know?”

“Now why Gemma and Paige the only ones who ‘deserve’ to know this,” commented a second viewer.

Ekin-Su told Gemma and Paige about her secret kiss. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Jay also showed interest in Tasha. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Tash was picked by Jay as one of his first few dates. Picture: ITV2

“Did anyone else notice there’s a divide with the girls when ekin su pulled Paige and Gemma to tell them she kissed jay she said they were the only ones who deserved to know. I wonder why she didn’t tell the other girls,” another pointed out.

However, one person predicted: “I feel like ekin-su told paige and gemma about the kiss to gauge who she can actually trust.”

One viewer also reckons Ekin-Su didn’t tell Tasha or Amber because they were Jay’s other romantic interests when he was asked to pick some of the girls to date.

Love Island is on every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

