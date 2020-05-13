Love Island Stars Elma Pazar & Georgia Steel Break Lockdown Rules For Secret House Party

13 May 2020, 12:27

Former Love Islanders Georgia Steel and Elma Pazar were slammed for attending party during lockdown
Former Love Islanders Georgia Steel and Elma Pazar were slammed for attending party during lockdown. Picture: PA

Love Island’s Elma Pazar and Georgia Steel were amongst the stars who attended a bank holiday house party during lockdown, along with footballer Morgan Gibbs-White.

Love Island stars Elma Pazar and Georgia Steel have broken lockdown rules by attending a house party over the bank holiday.

In pictures obtained by a tabloid, the two reality TV stars were also pictured partying with Premier League footballer Morgan Gibbs-White in a series of Snapchat clips, despite the UK being encouraged to stay at home and social distance.

Danny Dyer Slams Love Island As ‘Pile Of S**t’ After Daughter Dani’s Failed Romance

According to the report, the party took place in Greenwich, South London.

It went on from around 6pm on Thursday before coming to an end at around 3am.

Georgia Steel appeared on Love Island in 2018
Georgia Steel appeared on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Instagram
Elma Pazar was one of the Love Island 2019 contestants
Elma Pazar was one of the Love Island 2019 contestants. Picture: Instagram

Infuriated fans took to Twitter to share their frustration about the lockdown rules being broken by the stars.

One penned: "R U JOKING ME love island contestants and footballers having house parties, entitled t**ts lol [sic].”

"I’ve stayed in my uni house away from family for months so Elma and Georgia from love island and others can go to some footballers tea party :))) [sic],” wrote another.

"Georgia from love island popped to her mates’ for a f***in house party on Thursday :))) INFURIATING [sic],” shared a third.

Love Island fans vented their frustration about the stars ignoring lockdown rules
Love Island fans vented their frustration about the stars ignoring lockdown rules. Picture: Twitter

This isn’t the first time a lockdown breach by Islanders has sparked outrage with fans after Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury changed where they were isolating mid-quarantine.

They pair, who have been dating for 11 months, were initially in lockdown at Molly-Mae’s family home, before fans had noticed that she and her boxer boyfriend had driven up north to quarantine in their lavish Manchester flat.

However, an insider close to the couple spoke to a tabloid, defending them, claiming they ‘haven’t come in to contact with anyone on their travels'.

