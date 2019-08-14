Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s House: Love Island Star’s Stunning Manchester Flat

Molly-Mae Hague bought herself a gorgeous studio flat in Manchester last year.

Love Island finalist and social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague revealed before she entered the villa she bought her own apartment and the 21 year old occasionally reveals a glimpse into her home in her Instagram posts.

In a recent Instagram story Tommy Fury’s girlfriend posted a short clip of her home, revealing a stunning corner apartment with floor to ceiling windows and views of the city.

She captioned it: “Finally home. Last time I was here I was packing for the villa.”

Whenever Molly shares snaps of her gorgeous outfits, a glimpse of her home can be seen in the background and the reality TV star has a stunning interior of cream, white and grey theme.

Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat
Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

With a huge living area, the blonde beauty has wooden panelled flooring and a huge projector screen as her television.

It’s also decked out with minimalist features and black and white furniture including a zebra-print rug, white coffee table and bright lights for that perfect ‘gram shot.

With bare stone walls, Molly has kept the rustic feel of the apartment but made it homely with some modern touches.

In selfies taken in her bedroom, the Instagram star’s style credentials are still evident as she has a huge double bed with mirrored furniture, plush bedding and big wardrobes.

Molly-Mae Hague has a plush bedroom with a huge bed
Molly-Mae Hague has a plush bedroom with a huge bed. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague often shares selfies revealing her plush apartment
Molly-Mae Hague often shares selfies revealing her plush apartment. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae has a working space inside her Manchester flat
Molly-Mae has a working space inside her Manchester flat. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae gives a glimpse of her bedroom in her YouTube videos
Molly-Mae gives a glimpse of her bedroom in her YouTube videos. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly also has an area where she works on her blog and films her YouTube videos, with a small white desk with an Apple Mac positioned in the corner of her apartment.

The Love Island star has mostly been staying in hotels since leaving the villa and often stays in London for work, meaning she’s housed in stunning locations such as the Mayfair hotel.

After leaving the show, she and Tommy discussed living together as they don’t live too far from one another.

