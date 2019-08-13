Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard Falls Victim To Instagram Hackers

13 August 2019, 10:37

Curtis Pritchard's Instagram account has been hacked
Curtis Pritchard's Instagram account has been hacked. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard’s Instagram account has been taken over by hackers.

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard has unfortunately had his Instagram account hacked, with the hackers posting false adverts claiming they’re giving away iPhones, Mac Books, Apple Watches and even Tesla cars.

Maura Higgins Responds To Curtis Pritchard’s Admission He’s ‘Open To Relationships With Men’

The last post of his own was on Monday evening when he posted a photo of himself and said in the caption how much fun he’s been having filming The Greatest Dancer.

“Still hasn’t sunk in working on @greatestdancer The last five days have been amazing filming the auditions can’t wait for you all to see it! #thegreatestdancer thank you everyone,” he wrote to his 1.5 million followers.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished fourth in Love Island
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished fourth in Love Island. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Curtis is likely to be fearful his private photos and messages to partner Maura Higgins could be leaked.

The star has no doubt been scrambling to resolve the issue, while also working on The Greatest Dancer just days after his role on the TV show was announced.

Curtis shared a photo on Saturday of himself with The Greatest Dancer cast, posing alongside Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl, Todrick Hall, Alesha and Ashley Banjo.

He wrote alongside it: “Can’t believe this is actually happening!  So happy to be a part of this massively talented team @greatestdancer - filming in Birmingham at the ICC until Monday! Everyone has made me feel so welcome and loving meeting all the contestants. On TV from January on BBC One!”

The Love Island 2019 star was rumoured to be in the running for The Greatest Dancer when he left the villa, and confirmed the news days later.

He said on Instagram Stories: “I’m going to be joining the next series of The Greatest Dancer, I’m going to be taking over the reception and introducing myself to all of the contestants. Dance is one of my passions so I want to find more about everybody else’s dance styles.

“Tune in early next year on BBC1 for all of the best gossip and best dance moves.”

Auditions began on Friday 9 August for The Greatest Dancer and the series will air early 2020, no doubt around the same time the next series of Love Island will be on.

The Greatest Dancer sees talent from across the nation show off their moves to see if their skill earns 75 per cent of the audience’s vote, in which The Greatest Dancer mirror will open and the coaches and the audience will be revealed.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Love Island Stars

