Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Confirmed For BBC's The Greatest Dancer Job

Curtis Pritchard has landed his first huge TV job on The Greatest Dancer.

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard impressed the nation when he showed off his flamboyant dance moves in the villa, leaving partner Maura Higgins flustered during the strip tease task.

And it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of the reality TV star’s dancing skills as he’s just been confirmed for BBC’s The Greatest Dancer – the TV competition produced by Simon Cowell’s production company which has Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, and Matthew Morrison as coaches.

Curtis will be welcoming the dancing hopefuls into the studio as they prepare for the audition of a lifetime.

With a dancing background himself, AJ Pritchard’s brother will be perfect for the role after appearing on Ireland’s version of Strictly Come Dancing for three series.

Curtis Pritchard has landed his first TV job. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram / ITV2

He has also appeared in stage productions including Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Burn The Floor and Rip It Up.

Revealing the news on Instagram Stories, Curtis called it “a dream come true”.

He said: “I’m going to be joining the next series of The Greatest Dancer, I’m going to be taking over the reception and introducing myself to all of the contestants. Dance is one of my passions so I want to find more about everybody else’s dance styles.

“Tune in early next year on BBC1 for all of the best gossip and best dance moves.”

Auditions begin on Friday 9 August for The Greatest Dancer and the series will air early 2020, no doubt around the same time the next series of Love Island will be on.

The Greatest Dancer sees talent from across the nation show off their moves to see if their skill earns 75 per cent of the audience’s vote, in which The Greatest Dancer mirror will open and the coaches and the audience will be revealed.

Those who don’t achieve over 75 per cent of the audience’s vote will be unsuccessful.

Before entering Love Island, Curtis hinted he’d like to be part of Strictly Come Dancing where his brother AJ is a professional, but he is equally as excited by this new BBC job.

A source told the tabloids when Curtis left the villa: “The BBC and Simon were keen to get involved in the frenzy that is Love Island and thought Curtis went down well with viewers.

“The receptionist role sounds a small one but it’s important first port of call for contestants when they appear on the show and their interactions with Curtis will set them up nicely before they go out in front of the dance captains.”

The Greatest Dancer aired for the first time at the beginning of 2019 and the series was a huge hit.

