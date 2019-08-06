Exclusive

Maura Higgins Responds To Curtis Pritchard’s Admission He’s ‘Open To Relationships With Men’

6 August 2019, 15:55 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 15:57

Maura Higgins has spoken out on Love Island partner Curtis Pritchard’s statement about possibly having same sex relationships in future.

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard, 23, said earlier this week he “wouldn’t rule out” having relationships with men, despite being happily coupled up with Maura Higgins, 28.

The professional dancer – who is apparently in talks for a role on The Greatest Dancer – said “love is blind” when asked about his sexuality and later said he’d spoken to Maura about his feelings, with her assuring him “her head is clear” and they both see a future together.

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard Reveals He’s Open To Relationships With Men But 'Sees A Future' With Maura Higgins

However when quizzed during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on her man's latest admission, she cryptically told Roman, Vick and Sonny: “You can’t believe everything you read in the newspaper.”

Maura Higgins spoke out about Curtis Pritchard's revelation on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Maura Higgins spoke out about Curtis Pritchard's revelation on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital / ITV2
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished fourth in Love Island 2019
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished fourth in Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

Maura’s response comes after Curtis said on Lorraine on Monday he and the Irish ring girl are on the same page when it comes to their love lives.

He explained to Christine Bleakley: “I spoke to Maura last night because we saw it and basically I’m happy with Maura. I’m happy with how things are going with Maura and we can see a future together.

“We’ve both said the same thing sort of so that’s that really. Maura’s head is clear and my head is clear on where we’re going. The future is an unwritten path sometimes, you don’t know. Like last year, would I have said I’d go on Love Island? No, never and then I was on Love Island.

Earlier on in the week Curtis said in an interview he “wouldn’t rule out” dating men in the future.

He told the tabloids: “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind. I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Curtis and Maura finished fourth on Love Island, after coupling up three weeks before when his former flame Amy Hart left the villa over their split.

