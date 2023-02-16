Nine Islanders To Be Dumped From Love Island In Casa Amor Twist

Love Island is about to hit us with a huge twist, after dramatic events in Casa Amor.

The Love Island villa will be shaken up on Thursday night after nine contestants were apparently dumped this week.

The Islanders, including Samie Elishi, Olivia Hawkins and Lana Jenkins, have returned to the main villa in scenes which viewers will see tonight [16th February] but the outcome sends nine Islanders packing.

According to the tabloids, it’s the biggest cull of contestants in Love Island history, with the previous record being six Islanders dumped at once.

Nine Islanders will be dumped after the contestants return from Casa Amor
Nine Islanders will be dumped after the contestants return from Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Casa Amor has seen almost every contestant have their head turned
Casa Amor has seen almost every contestant have their head turned. Picture: ITV2

By the sounds of it, most of the contestants on series nine have re-coupled with their pre-Casa Amor partner.

“Reuniting the two villas was explosive – the recoupling will be a real shock,” a source said.

“The tension was off the scale – viewers will be really surprised as to who choses who.”

They called it an ‘unmissable episode’.

Love Island: Will grew close to Lalyla
Love Island: Will grew close to Lalyla. Picture: ITV2
Nine contestants will be sent packing from Love Island
Nine contestants will be sent packing from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Casa Amor brought with it more drama than ever this year, after a handful of Islanders had their heads turned by the bombshells.

The biggest shock came from Tanya Manhenga, who turned her attention to Martin Akinola despite being coupled up with Shaq Muhammad in the main villa from the start of the series; they’d even dropped the L-bomb!

Farmer Will Young also betrayed parter Jessie Wynter by sharing a kiss with bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

However, he later regretted his actions and confessed to Casey O’Gorman he thinks he’s ‘falling in love’ with Jessie.

