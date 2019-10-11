Love Island’s Amber Gill Looks Unrecognisable With New Hair At MissPap Launch

Amber Gill is rocking a new look. . Picture: Instagram/Getty

Amber Gill showed off her new look at her clothing launch with MissPap.

Amber Gill celebrated the launch of her £1million MissPap collaboration, while sporting a new hairstyle.

The 22-year-old swapped her signature ombre curls for long, dark waves and she looked like an absolute queen!

Other Love Islanders, such as Molly-Mae Hague, who landed a £500,000 deal with Pretty Little Thing, were in attendance at Mayfair club, Tape London, along with BFF Anna Vakili, Yewande Biala, Tommy Fury and Harley Brash, to support the winner of the ITV2 dating show.

Fans were quick to comment about Amber’s success on Twitter, with one saying: “I would like to categorically state that @AmberRoseGill is an icon and I will happily be cheering her on from the sidelines as she takes over the world. Unstan? We don’t know her.”

“Damn Amber’s launch was a legit love island alumni reunion. I literally saw everyone even people I totally forgot went on the show! #loveisland butttt I’m so proud of you @AmberRoseGill get your bagg sisss,” another added.

The Geordie beauty therapist shared the news of her clothing collection on Instagram recently, announcing that she will be including sizes 6-26, which she was heavily praised for.

She wrote: “Oh hey it’s just me your NEW MISSPAP babe. I honestly cannot believe it!! Soooo excited to be a part of the fresh Miss Pap brand.

“It’s been a long anticipated announcement by me and I’ve been dying to tell you all. However I wanted to take my time in the design process so my collection is perfect, embodies my style and more importantly is inclusive for girls of all shapes and sizes.”

The six-month exclusive deal will see Amber’s line feauture a range of going out, gym and loungewear mixed with essential casual bits.

After leaving the villa, she had raised questions from fans after other Love Island contestants had released deals with other brands. Amber was quick to shut down rumours, after responding to a tweet that read: “Maura joining boohoo, Ovie joining ASOS and Molly Mae having her own collection with PLT. What is Amber doing please?”

She responded, saying: “Sis please don’t tell me you think I’m out here doing nothing? I always do the most Be patient!”

She was definitely right about that!

