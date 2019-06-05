Love Island’s Amber Gill's Self-Professed Diva Title Has Sparked A Huge Reaction

5 June 2019, 10:57 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 11:09

Amber Gill has described herself as a 'diva' numerous times over two episodes
Amber Gill has described herself as a 'diva' numerous times over two episodes. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Amber Gill is really keen to push her diva persona.

It’s only been on for two episodes but the Love Island cast’s personalities are already beginning to show ­­– especially after Tommy Fury picked Lucie Donlan to couple up with despite witnessing her first kiss with partner Joe Garratt moments earlier.

Who Will Win Love Island 2019? Latest Odds And Predictions From The Bookies

While Curtis Pritchard appeared to win the hearts’ of the nation on Tuesday’s episode as he and Amy Hart spoke about their love of 60’s music, one contestant who’s failed to win many fans is Amber Gill.

The 21-year-old beauty therapist from Newcastle is repeatedly branding herself ‘a diva’, but her throwaway comment hasn’t gone down well with ITV2 viewers and many are dubbing her “arrogant”.

After she told partner Callum MacLeod he “didn’t suit sunglasses” – one day after telling him he “looked old” – Love Island fans flooded Twitter to blast her diva persona.

“Amber GROW UP – ‘I’m a big diva’ – are you 15?” one person fumed.

“Amber you’re not a via you’re just plain rude,” tweeted another, as a third commented: “Amber I think you’re on the wrong show babe. This is Love Island not Corrie you ‘diva’.”

The 21 year old’s self-professed diva title is almost as annoying as Lucie’s overuse of the word “bev” – which she has been applying to almost every situation she can.

After introducing the term to mean a “boy is a bev, but if he’s your boyfriend he’s your bev” she’s also since described her pyjamas as “bev” and sharing a bed with Joe as “bevnish”.

