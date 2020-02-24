Will There Be A Love Island 2020 Winter Reunion Show And When Will It Be On ITV2?

The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed. Picture: ITV2

Now that Love Island winter 2020 has come to an end, fans want to know if the cast will get back together for the usual reunion show, which sees the finalists bring their partners back to their families in the UK.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of Love Island winter 2020, in an emotional final episode Laura Whitmore announced was dedicated to Caroline Flack at the start of the show.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman finished in second place, while Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott came third at the end of the six-week series.

But fans now want to know whether there will be a reunion show, which typically sees the finalists bring their partners to their family homes to meet their loved ones.

Will there be a Love Island winter 2020 reunion show?

ITV2 didn’t mention whether there will be a ‘coming out’ programme to follow the stars’ first week back in the UK when the Love Island final aired, so fans are now predicting there won’t be a reunion show at all.

Reunion shows in the past have seen all of the contestants head to the ITV studios in London for a catch-up show, similar to the format of Aftersun, but with each of the finalists given a sit-down chat with the show’s host one week after returning home.

All of the contestants, including each and every bombshell, would also make an appearance, quizzed on their antics from within the villa.

Capital has contacted an ITV2 spokesperson to provide a comment.

Meanwhile, fans are taking to Twitter to beg Love Island producers for a reunion show.

Does anyone know whether they are doing the reunion show type thing? Where they catch up after a week out of the villa? #loveisland #reunion — Emily (@emfudge2000) February 23, 2020

Will there be a love island reunion this season?? #loveisland — ✨ Sara ✨ (@SaraDirects) February 24, 2020

When is the Love Island winter 2020 reunion show?

If there is a reunion show, it would likely take place one week after Love Island wrapped – if producers decided to follow the same format as previous series.

This would mean it would air on Sunday 1 March.

While there was no mention of the follow-up programme, Laura did confirm applications for the summer 2020 series are now open when the winter series wrapped.

