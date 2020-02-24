Will There Be A Love Island 2020 Winter Reunion Show And When Will It Be On ITV2?

24 February 2020, 17:37

The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed
The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed. Picture: ITV2

Now that Love Island winter 2020 has come to an end, fans want to know if the cast will get back together for the usual reunion show, which sees the finalists bring their partners back to their families in the UK.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of Love Island winter 2020, in an emotional final episode Laura Whitmore announced was dedicated to Caroline Flack at the start of the show.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman finished in second place, while Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott came third at the end of the six-week series.

Laura Whitmore Says Love Island Finalists ‘Helped Me More Than They’ll Ever Know’ Through Emotional Final Show Dedicated To Caroline Flack

But fans now want to know whether there will be a reunion show, which typically sees the finalists bring their partners to their family homes to meet their loved ones.

Will there be a Love Island winter 2020 reunion show?

ITV2 didn’t mention whether there will be a ‘coming out’ programme to follow the stars’ first week back in the UK when the Love Island final aired, so fans are now predicting there won’t be a reunion show at all.

Reunion shows in the past have seen all of the contestants head to the ITV studios in London for a catch-up show, similar to the format of Aftersun, but with each of the finalists given a sit-down chat with the show’s host one week after returning home.

All of the contestants, including each and every bombshell, would also make an appearance, quizzed on their antics from within the villa.

Capital has contacted an ITV2 spokesperson to provide a comment.

Meanwhile, fans are taking to Twitter to beg Love Island producers for a reunion show.

When is the Love Island winter 2020 reunion show?

If there is a reunion show, it would likely take place one week after Love Island wrapped – if producers decided to follow the same format as previous series.

This would mean it would air on Sunday 1 March.

While there was no mention of the follow-up programme, Laura did confirm applications for the summer 2020 series are now open when the winter series wrapped.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Everything we know about the Love Island 2020 applications

Love Island 2020: How To Apply For The Summer Series, What Age You Need To Be & Requirements To Appear On Show
Laura Whitmore thanked the finalists of Love Island for their 'warmth'

Laura Whitmore Says Love Island Finalists ‘Helped Me More Than They’ll Ever Know’ Through Emotional Final Show Dedicated To Caroline Flack
Tommy Fury is reportedly thinking about proposing to his Love Island girlfriend

Are Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Engaged? Fans Speculate Over Love Island Proposal
Paige and Finn won Love Island 2020

Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Win Love Island 2020 In Emotional Final Episode Dedicated To Caroline Flack
Love Island finalists told about Caroline Flack's death ahead of final

Love Island Finalists Told About Caroline Flack's Death Ahead Of Emotional Tribute

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles teased his music video for 'Falling'

WATCH: Harry Styles Teases Music Video For ‘Falling’ And It Looks Set To Share A Connection With 'Adore You'

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift stepped out in London for Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday

Taylor Swift Celebrated Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Birthday In London With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes revealed his fourth album is on the way

Shawn Mendes Confirms He’s Taking A Break From Social Media To Record New Album

Shawn Mendes

Jameela Jamil ended her row with Piers Morgan out of respect for Caroline Flack

Jameela Jamil Puts An End To Piers Morgan Row ‘Out Of Respect For Caroline Flack’ After GMB Host Shares Messages From The Former Love Island Host
Onward features Disney's first openly gay character

Disney Introduces Its First Openly Gay Character In Tom Holland's Onward
Jake Paul called himself 'an idiot' after he drew out Zayn Malik

Jake Paul Deletes Shady Zayn Malik Tweets And Apologises After Gigi Hadid Hit Back At YouTuber

Zayn Malik

More Movies & TV News

Spoiler alert: They're all ridiculously good looking.

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles: From Paige Turley And Finn Tapp To Luke Trotman And Siânnise Fudge
Paige Turley's parents are set to meet her new man, Finn Tapp

Love Island Paige Turley's Parents: Relationship With Her Mum And Dad Revealed As They Meet Boyfriend Finn Tapp
Luke's mum came in sixth place on the X Factor

Love Island's Luke Trotman's Mum Is X Factor Star Beverley Trotman: Everything You Need To Know About The Singer
Love Island's first winter final is approaching

Love Island 2020 Final: What Do They Win And How Much Do They Get Paid?
Love Island fans were baffled after seeing the uncanny resemblance

Love Islannd's Siânnise Fudge’s Sisters: Inside Her Relationship With ‘Identical’ Sisters Amber And Shanade