Love Island's Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Their Raunchy Antics Were Captured By Microphones In The Headboards In The Villa

28 February 2020, 16:04 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 16:06

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp seemingly had sex in the Love Island villa
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp seemingly had sex in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Each of the Love Island couples’ beds had microphones in the headboard, so no snippet of their bed time business went unnoticed.

Love Island winter 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have revealed the trick they used to get away with their bedroom antics in the villa, revealing in the process their beds had microphones attached!

Speaking to Heat about how they’d try and hide ‘doing bits’ from the producers, Finn and Paige said they’d try to cover the mics with pillows.

Love Island Theory Predicts Siannise Fudge And Luke T Will Be The Strongest Couple To Leave The Winter Series After Fans Notice Pattern For Second Place Contestants

The reality TV star divulged the secret while chatting about how she still whispers in bed with Finn out of habit.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are already so loved up
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are already so loved up. Picture: PA Images

“We were whispering in bed,” she said. “And he was like, ‘Why are you whispering? We’re the only people in the room’.

“You get so used to it!”

Finn chimed in: “Because we had a mic in the headboard. It’s right above your head so you’re aware of it. And you do tend to whisper to try and…"

2018 contestant Amy Hart interjected with a tip she learnt from her experience in the villa, adding: “If you push the headboard mike through it takes them a couple of days to notice and put them back.”

Confessing she and Finn too learnt a trick of their own, Paige recalled: “We used to stick pillows up and they’d go, ‘Can you please remember the pillows?’ and you’d go…" she said while rolling her eyes.

When they left the villa, Finn and Paige revealed they joined the ‘do bits society’ while in the villa, but this series it was referred to as ‘breakfast’.

Paige admitted: “Being in there and sharing a bed for so long and having genuine feelings, it’s hard to fight them.”

Finn agreed: “You go in there and you think, ‘I’m not going to do it’, all of this, all of that, but then you’re living 24/7 having genuine solid, feelings for someone and are really attracted to them! And some of them bikinis – phwoar!”

