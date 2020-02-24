Love Island 2020: How To Apply For The Summer Series, What Age You Need To Be & Requirements To Appear On Show

24 February 2020, 17:07

The Love Island criteria for the 2020 summer series includes a minimum age & eight-week availability
Everything we know about the Love Island 2020 applications. Picture: ITV/PA

With the summer 2020 series of Love Island only months away, we're here to give you the low-down on how to apply - from what the producers are looking for, to the age you need to be.

Love Island’s summer series applications are now open and ITV2 are looking for new singletons to join the iconic villa in Mallorca.

Laura Whitmore confirmed the show's exciting return during the winter series’ final, calling for those looking for love to apply for the new series.

Laura Whitmore Says Love Island Finalists ‘Helped Me More Than They’ll Ever Know’ Through Emotional Final Show Dedicated To Caroline Flack

The first 2020 instalment has just wrapped up, which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win the £50,000 cash prize.

But how can you apply to be on the summer show? How old do you have to be? And what questions do you get asked? Here’s what we know…

How do I apply for Love Island 2020?

Applications for the summer series are now open and you can apply by heading over to the ITV website at www.itv.com/beontv/shows/loveisland2020.

How old do I have to be to apply?

Applicants must be aged 18 or over.

What are ITV producers looking for?

On their website, it states that they’re looking for ‘lively’ and ‘vibrant’ singletons from across the UK.

It reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

When do applications close?

To head into the Mallorca villa this summer, your last chance to apply is April 30, 2020.

Auditions started taking place when the applications opened - on January 12 - and will be carrying on until the closing date.

What questions do you get asked when applying for Love Island?

The application lists a series of questions, which includes:

- Please state how long you have been single for.

- How long was your last relationship?

- What was the reason you broke up?

- Have you ever been married or engaged?

- In 50 words or less, tell us why you would make a great Islander.

- Have you ever been in love, or found the person you thought was "the one"?

- Do you have a preferred way of finding dates?

- In 50 words or fewer, please write a dating profile for yourself.

- How would your friends and family describe you?

- What are your hobbies and interests?

What are the conditions for applying for Love Island?

Along with a lengthy read of full terms and conditions, it states that you must be available for eight weeks from the start date, which is yet to be confirmed - but we can guess it'll be around the beginning of June 2020.

The application also asks whether you have appeared on any other TV shows or if you have previously done anything which 'may attract negative press or publicity'.

Your passport needs to be valid for the entirety of filming, as well as for a period of six months after.

