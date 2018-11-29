I’m A Celeb: What Prize Does The Winner Actually Get? How Much Money Do They Get Paid?

29 November 2018, 17:08

What does the winner actually get?
What does the winner actually get? Picture: ITV

The winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will be crowned next weekend. But what will they actually get?

You'd think if you'd spent the last 3 weeks in the middle of a jungle living on basic rations, stripped of all your luxury items (and dignity), you'd receive some kind of special award when you got out, wouldn't you? Especially if you made it to the end and ended up being crowned King or Queen of the jungle. But it turns out that's not actually the case. Here's what the winner of I'm A Celeb actually gets.

Does the winner get paid money?

ITV actually agrees a fee with all of the celeb’s before they even enter the jungle and this price doesn’t change, even if they win.

Does the winner get anything else?

Yes, they get the title of King or Queen of The Jungle! What more could you possibly want?

Who won last year and what did they get?

Last year’s winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo was the lowest paid star on the lin-up. She received £13,000 for taking part in the show and this amount didn’t change, even though she was crowned Queen of The Jungle.

According to reports at the time, the Made In Chelsea star was so keen to take part in the show that she didn’t negotiate a price and accepted the first price they offered her.

A source said: “Georgia has been gold from the start this series but ITV bosses have got her for a bargain price.

”She jumped at the chance to go into the jungle and producers didn’t need to throw much money at her."

However, she’s thought to have bagged a load of money from all the opportunities she got off the back of appearing on the show.

Who is the lowest paid star this year?

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Inbetweeners star Emily Atack are apparently the lowest paid celebs this year.

Who is the highest paid star this year?

Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds arrived late in the jungle. However, he is the highest paid contestant of the year. In fact, he’s the highest paid contestant ever and is getting a whopping £600,000!

