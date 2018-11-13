I’m A Celebrity Emily Atack: Inbetweeners Actress’ Boyfriend, Parents And Career Revealed

Emily Atack has swapped acting for the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2018. Picture: ITV

Inbetweeners’ Charlotte Hinchcliffe is heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle but who is she? Who is her famous mum? And is she on Instagram?

I’m A Celebrity 2018 has welcomed Emily Atack into the line-up alongside The Vamps’ James McVey, X Factor’s Fleur East and The Chase’s Anne Hegerty.

Famous for being on The Inbetweeners, the 28 year old actress has admitted she’s slightly scared of everything and will have a big problem with the jungle diet.

So who is Emily Atack and what do we need to know about her? From her family and mum to her dating and boyfriend situation, here’s everything you need to know:

> Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp?

Who are Emily’s family?

Emily’s mum Kate Robbins rivals her daughter in the celebrity status department. An English actress, singer and comedian. She’s most famous for her song More Than In Love and her role on soap opera Crossroads.

Emily’s dad is Keith Atack and she has two siblings.

Does Emily have a boyfriend?

Single and ready to mingle, the TV star has asked ITV bosses to put her in a nice boy she can chat with around the campfire, hoping to turn her love life around.

Emily Atack's mum is a regular to the world of showbiz too. Picture: Emily Atak/Instagram

She was recently linked to Strictly Come Dancing’s Seann Walsh and has even been connected to Harry Styles in the past.

Emily Atack’s acting career revealed

No one can forget her famous role in The Inbetweeners but she’s also starred in the remake of Dad’s Army.

Emily on Instagram

Find Emily sharing all her fave snaps and videos at emilyatackofficial where she has 91,000 followers.