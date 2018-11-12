I’m A Celebrity James McVey: Girlfriend, The Vamps Career And Height Revealed

James McVey is heading into the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Vamps star James McVey has swapped his guitar for the jungle but who is he? Age, Instagram and more revealed.

James McVey from The Vamps is taking his cute face to the jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2018.

Both a vegetarian and scared of spiders, the 24 year old has had a huge music career with his band and will now be setting up camp with the likes of Fleur East, Nick Knowles and Harry Redknapp.

But who is James McVey? Does he have a girlfriend? And how tall is he in feet?

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer from his Instagram to his age:

Who is James McVey and what is his Instagram?

Aged 24, James was born on April 30, 1994 in Chester, England. He has one sister called Sophie.

You can find him on Instagram @jamesmcvey where he has an impressive 1million followers.

James McVey and The Vamps have had amazing chart sucess. Picture: PA

James and The Vamps

Both a vocalist and a guitarist, he joins Brad Simpson, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans to make up the band. He has also released solo music.

They released their first single in 2013 on YouTube called Wildheart before releasing their debut single a year later, Can We Dance.

James McVey has been with his model girlfriend for over two years. Picture: James McVey/Instagram

James McVey and girlfriend Kirstie Brittain

Dating for two and a half years, James and the model briefly split in 2014 before rekindling their romance.

James has also been linked to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in the past.

How tall is James?

Set to tower above poor Declan Donnelly, James measures at 5 feet 11 inches - or 182cm.

We’re guessing that could come in handy for some of those dreaded Bushtucker trials…