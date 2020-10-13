The Vamps’ James McVey Wants To Make Documentary About His Body Dysmorphia

James McVey has been open about his struggles with eating disorders and body dysphoria. Picture: instagram

The Vamps star James McVey wants to make a documentary about body dysmorphia.

The I’m A Celeb star revealed in an interview this week that he has been inspired by cricketer Freddie Flintoff who recently opened up about his struggles with Bulimia on screen.

James McVey is a guitarist and singer in The Vamps. Picture: instagram

He told a tabloid: “I’m so inspired by Freddie.

“It’s absolutely incredible to see someone like that, with that sphere of influence, talking about mental health.

“On the face of it you think he’s on top of the world — an athlete and a successful presenter.

“I’m so happy to speak about this now but if you’d asked me three years ago I would have said no.

“If there’s evidence to suggest other people can get through similar struggles then absolutely I’d do a documentary, especially if it complements what we’re doing as a band.”

James has opened up about his experiences with eating disorders and his ‘negative relationship’ with food before.

In 2018, he told a tabloid: “Fans always send me pictures from years ago and I’m stick thin, and I didn’t realise back then just how thin I was.

“I was ill and I looked ill. I’m happy that now I’ve come full circle and see food as a positive.

“I don’t want to belittle other people who have anorexia, but I think I definitely had a negative relationship with food in those early days. I was obsessed with food.

“It’s now about building muscle and getting leaner. You need to eat more of the good things.”

