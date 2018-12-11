I’m A Celeb's James McVey Has Said He's Eating 'Lots' After Growing Concerns About His Weight Loss

James McVey sparks weight loss concerns. Picture: Shuttershock

The Vamps band member, James McVey finished fifth on this year’s series.

James McVey has reassured fans that there is nothing to worry about after hearing concerns over his weight loss on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

I’m A Celeb’s James McVey Shows Dramatic Weight Loss After Giving Food To Struggling Harry Redknapp

James joked in an interview: "I lost 5 kilograms, which doesn't sound like a crazy amount, but I didn't go in with much to lose to be honest."

Last week it emerged that that guitarist had been offering over his veggies to the fellow camper and show winner, Harry amid health concerns. The two seemed to have formed a close bond over the short period of time.

Fans quickly took to social media highlighting the artist's visible weight loss with growing concerns, but James has announced to fans on Lorraine that he is back to his old eating habits:

“I've already had an afternoon tea, two pizzas, a vanilla slice and loads of sushi, so Lorraine I'm eating lots, don't worry.”

When speaking on his generosity, he insists the football manager “would have done the same” for him.

Over the three weeks, each campmate rapidly slimmed down after losing 4 stone between themselves in just week one.

