I’m A Celeb’s James McVey Shows Dramatic Weight Loss After Giving Food To Struggling Harry Redknapp

6 December 2018, 12:18 | Updated: 6 December 2018, 13:58

James McVey has been helping friend and campmate Harry Redknapp eat.
James McVey has been helping friend and campmate Harry Redknapp eat. Picture: Shuttershock

The Vamps guitarist’s sharing is caring nature has resulted in him looking visibly skinner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s James McVey has been generously giving away his food to struggling campmate, Harry Redknapp.

Fans Are Concerned After This Year’s I’m A Celebrity… Contestants’ Extreme Weight Loss

The ex-football manager and oldest in the camp has been refusing food after not being able to stomach the meats due to losing his sense of smell.

His vegetarian buddy, James has been offering over his veggies amid concerns about Harry’s health. The selfless act has resulted in a drastic weight loss for the guitarist.

James appears visibly slimmer.
James appears visibly slimmer. Picture: Shuttershock

Prior to entering the jungle, James revealed that he’d overcome an eating disorder when he first found fame.

In an interview, he said: "I was ill and I looked ill. I'm happy that now I've come full circle and see food as a positive.”

James is not the only campmate to appear visibly slimmer. Emily Atack and Noel Edmonds both mentioned how loose their clothes had become.

Collectively the campmates have lost a whopping 4 stone.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb... News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Will Holly Willoughby tipped to return to I'm A Celeb next year.

Will Holly Willoughby Be Returning To I’m A Celebrity Next Year?
Fans are worried they'll both be ruled out of the final trial on medical grounds

I’m A Celeb Viewers Are Calling For Anne Hegarty & John Barrowman To Be Booted Off The Show
Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp

I’m A Celeb’s Emily Atack Reveals Big Crush On Jamie Redknapp And Fans Are Here For It
Fans have spotted dramatic weight loss in contestants

Fans Are Concerned After This Year’s I’m A Celebrity… Contestants’ Extreme Weight Loss
I'm A Celebrity's Dec responds to a fan's claim the show is fixed

I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed
I'm A Celebrity Sair Khan Has Left The Jungle

Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

RuPaul's Drag Race coming to UK in 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'
The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island Christmas Special 2018: What Date Is It On? Who Is Returning? Details Revealed
Harry Styles inspired sitcom 'Happy Together' cancelled after two months

Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together Has An Uncertain Future For Series 2
The pair have apparently been dating since 2011

Georgia Groome From 'Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging' Has Been Dating Rupert Grint For Years And Nobody Noticed
Fans think I'm A Celeb might be fixed.

I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On
Dani Harmer is reprising her role as Tracy Beaker.

Dani Harmer Is Coming Back As Tracy Beaker For A One-Off Special Of The Children’s TV Show