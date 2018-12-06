I’m A Celeb’s James McVey Shows Dramatic Weight Loss After Giving Food To Struggling Harry Redknapp

James McVey has been helping friend and campmate Harry Redknapp eat. Picture: Shuttershock

The Vamps guitarist’s sharing is caring nature has resulted in him looking visibly skinner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s James McVey has been generously giving away his food to struggling campmate, Harry Redknapp.

The ex-football manager and oldest in the camp has been refusing food after not being able to stomach the meats due to losing his sense of smell.

His vegetarian buddy, James has been offering over his veggies amid concerns about Harry’s health. The selfless act has resulted in a drastic weight loss for the guitarist.

James appears visibly slimmer. Picture: Shuttershock

Prior to entering the jungle, James revealed that he’d overcome an eating disorder when he first found fame.

In an interview, he said: "I was ill and I looked ill. I'm happy that now I've come full circle and see food as a positive.”

James is not the only campmate to appear visibly slimmer. Emily Atack and Noel Edmonds both mentioned how loose their clothes had become.

Collectively the campmates have lost a whopping 4 stone.

