Fans Are Concerned After This Year’s I’m A Celebrity… Contestants’ Extreme Weight Loss

4 December 2018, 17:08

Fans have spotted dramatic weight loss in contestants
Fans have spotted dramatic weight loss in contestants. Picture: Shuttershock

The camp has been living off basic daily rations and viewers are seeing the dramatic effects.

If you’ve been tuning into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here this year, you may have noticed some of the campmates have shed some serious weight. Emily Atack was one of the first to notice the effects of the Jungle.

What Do You Win On I'm A Celebrity? Winners Fee And Prize Revealed

The Inbetweeners actress seemed chuffed to reveal to other campmates how loose her trousers had become just after one week. Viewers were quick to comment on Twitter about the dramatic weight loss in the camp with one saying: “They are all losing weight rapidly”

However, Emily is not alone. Ex-football manager Harry Redknapp has endured one of the most dramatic changes living off mostly rice and beans. Harry has been seen refusing to eat a lot of the meat after losing his sense of smell according to ex-campmate and actor, Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Harry Redknapp has lost the most weight in the camp
Harry Redknapp has lost the most weight in the camp. Picture: Shuttershock

First out the jungle, Noel Edmonds showcased how loose his clothes had become and shared that he’d lost a total of 4kg in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Fleur East seemed less impressed when Emily commented on her slimmer physique. The vocalist hit back saying, “Don’t say that, I like my curves.

“I like the curves on my body, I like my bum, I liked my thighs…” she continued.

So far, the campmates have lost 4 stone collectively which is close to last year’s 6 stone over the three-week series.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb... News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity's Dec responds to a fan's claim the show is fixed

I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed
I'm A Celebrity Sair Khan Has Left The Jungle

Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup
Fans think I'm A Celeb might be fixed.

I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On
ITV presenter claims Ant McPartlin scripts Holly Willoughby and Dec's jokes on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity: Ant McPartlin 'Hits Back' At Claims He Scripts Holly & Dec's Jokes
Holly Willoughby's seven figure pay check for presenting I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity: How Much Is Holly Willoughby Being Paid? How Much Is Declan Donnelly?
What does the winner actually get?

What Do You Win On I'm A Celebrity? Winners Fee And Prize Revealed

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island cast are set to reunite.

Love Island Christmas Special 2018: What Date Is It On? Who Is Returning? Details Revealed
Harry Styles inspired sitcom 'Happy Together' cancelled after two months

Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together Has An Uncertain Future For Series 2
The pair have apparently been dating since 2011

Georgia Groome From 'Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging' Has Been Dating Rupert Grint For Years And Nobody Noticed
Dani Harmer is reprising her role as Tracy Beaker.

Dani Harmer Is Coming Back As Tracy Beaker For A One-Off Special Of The Children’s TV Show
I'm A Celebrity camp ready to evacuate as wildfires force 8,000 people from their home

I'm A Celebrity Camp & Crew 'Ready' To Evacuate As Wildfires Rage In Australia
Chris Hughes praised for having a testicular exam on live 'This Morning'

Chris Hughes Praised For Having Testicular Examination Live On This Morning