Fans Are Concerned After This Year’s I’m A Celebrity… Contestants’ Extreme Weight Loss

Fans have spotted dramatic weight loss in contestants. Picture: Shuttershock

The camp has been living off basic daily rations and viewers are seeing the dramatic effects.

If you’ve been tuning into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here this year, you may have noticed some of the campmates have shed some serious weight. Emily Atack was one of the first to notice the effects of the Jungle.

The Inbetweeners actress seemed chuffed to reveal to other campmates how loose her trousers had become just after one week. Viewers were quick to comment on Twitter about the dramatic weight loss in the camp with one saying: “They are all losing weight rapidly”

However, Emily is not alone. Ex-football manager Harry Redknapp has endured one of the most dramatic changes living off mostly rice and beans. Harry has been seen refusing to eat a lot of the meat after losing his sense of smell according to ex-campmate and actor, Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Harry Redknapp has lost the most weight in the camp. Picture: Shuttershock

First out the jungle, Noel Edmonds showcased how loose his clothes had become and shared that he’d lost a total of 4kg in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Fleur East seemed less impressed when Emily commented on her slimmer physique. The vocalist hit back saying, “Don’t say that, I like my curves.

“I like the curves on my body, I like my bum, I liked my thighs…” she continued.

So far, the campmates have lost 4 stone collectively which is close to last year’s 6 stone over the three-week series.

