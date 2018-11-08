I'm A Celeb 2018: Kiosk Keith Not Returning After Being Sacked

Kiosk Keith won't be returning to 'I'm A Celeb' 2018. Picture: Facebook

'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' will not be welcoming fan-favourite character Kiosk Keith back to the show for 2018 after he was reportedly sacked.

After the 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' start date was threatened by a HUGE storm recently, fans of 'I'm A Celeb' have revealed more disappointment after it was revealed that Kiosk Keith won't be returning for the 2018 series.

> I'm A Celeb's New Bushtucker Trials Revealed In First Jungle Pics

Kiosk Keith, whose real name is Raymond Grant, was reportedly sacked from the show after he allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a female co-worker during the 2017 series.

Kiosk Keith was reportedly sacked by ITV bosses after behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague. Picture: Instagram

At the time, a source to the Daily Mail, “It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone. He was drunk when he got on the bus in the morning. Then he behaved inappropriately towards a female member of the team who's half his age."

"It happened in front of loads of people, the girl was so upset. As soon as she made a complaint Keith was sacked. It’s good riddance really. We nicknamed him Hollywood because of his overnight fame. Everyone thought he was alright at first but people quickly started to go off him. Now he's gone for good.”

An official ITV statement didn't reveal the reason behind Kiosk Keith's dismisal, but they stated, 'Ray is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.'

Ahead of the 2018 series, fans had hoped he'd be back, however show sources recently told a tabloid 'Ray won’t be going back as Kiosk Keith. He hasn’t spoken to anyone at ITV and they haven’t been in touch. It won’t be the same without him.’

They went on to add, ‘There’s been no talk of him being a labourer on the show again. We’ve told him he’s too old for it now’, but fans weren't pleased about him being removed from the show.

One fan took to Twitter to wrote, 'I’m a celeb won’t be the same without Ant or Kiosk Keith' whilst another added, 'I'm a celeb will not be the same without Kiosk Keith - he's the reason why many fans still watch it'.

The list of rumoured celebrities set to enter the jungle has got some seriously exciting names on it, with the likes of UFC star Conor McGregor and Love Island's Olivia Attwood being touted for a stint on the show.

The 2018 series of I'm A Celeb starts on Sunday 18th November at 9pm, so get that date in your calendar because this is bound to be a series to remember.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' News