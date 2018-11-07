I'm A Celeb 2018 Start Date Threatened By Dangerous Storm

I'm A Celeb 2018 start date in danger due to storm. Picture: Instagram

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is set to start shortly, but torrential downpours and stormy weather could put the show's launch in jeopardy.

I'm A Celeb is set to start on Sunday 18th November 2018 at 9pm, but whilst the rumoured campmates list grows, news from Australian weather forecasters has got people worried that it may force plans to change after a storm has been forecast.

The celebrity jungle is no stranger to a downpour and over the years hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have presented the show in the rain, but news of a big storm on the start date will have producers worried.

Declan Donnelly will be joined by Holly Willoughby to host 'I'm a Celeb' 2018. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the Daily Star, sources close to the show revealed, "The place has been through a drought for the past few months and everyone has been praying for some rain. Now it’s set to come right at the start of I’m a Celebrity."

Referring to the show's new host Holly Willoughby, the source added, "Holly had better pack her wellies for the launch, as well as her swimsuit."

Whilst the wet weather and potential stormy conditions aren't grwat for the show's group of celebrity campmates, it'll also pave the way for a whole host of new jungle critters who could take over the camp.

In the past, snakes, spiders and even flesh-eating eye bugs have swarmed the I'm A Celeb set at various different times, and with a variety of creatures thriving in the wetter weather, producers will be on high alert to make sure the celebs aren't in any danger before the show starts.

UFC star Conor McGregor, Love Island's Olivia Attwood and former X Factor star Fleur East are all on the list of rumoured I'm A Celeb campmated for 2018 and we can't wait to see who ends up making it out to Oz.

