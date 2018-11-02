I'm A Celeb's New Bushtucker Trials Revealed In First Jungle Pics

2 November 2018, 17:38

We know the 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' start date - now new terrifying Bushtucker Trials have been revealed in the first pictures from the jungle.

I'm A Celeb 2018 is almost upon us and with just over two weeks to go until the show's start date, we're on the edge of our seats waiting to see who'll be entering the jungle and taking on these scary new Bushtucker Trials.

The show's start date was revealed to be Sunday 18th November 2018 and now the first pictures of the show's production staff putting the set together have been revealed and show that there's still plenty of work to do in order to be ready for the start date.

As you can see from the picture above, this year's celebrity campmates will be facing some serious heights in new zip wire challenges, which can clearly be seen from these aerial shots.

There are also some brand new concrete vaults ready and waiting to trap campmates in complete darkness - and who knows which creepy crawlies the show's producers will put in whilst celebs stand there in the pitch black?

It's also been claimed that ITV will change the format of 'The Fright House' after a number of people slammed that specific Bushtucker Trial for its use of animals.

Why are they called Bushtucker Trials?

The 'I'm A Celeb' trials are named Bushtucker Trilas after the name given to Australian Aboriginal food, which is known as bush tucker'.

Whilst not all of the trials are eating challeneges, many of them do require the celebrity campmates to feast on delicacies such as Kangaroo penis and witchetty grubs.

