Who is Fleur East’s Secret Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Marcel Badiane-Robin

13 November 2018, 17:35

The pair have been dating for years
The pair have been dating for years. Picture: instagram

I’m A Celeb star Fleur East is in a relationship with Marcel Badiane-Robin.

But who is he? And what does he do for a living?

Here’s everything we know about him.

I'm A Celeb 2018: Kiosk Keith Not Returning After Being Sacked

What does Marcel Badiane-Robin do?

He owns a fashion label, called Elevate London, and has dressed the likes of Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.

How did Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin meet?

It's unclear how they met as the couple are very secretive about their relationship.

How is Marcel Badiane-Robin famous?

He tends to keep a low profile. However, he hit the headlines back in 2016 when he admitted to handling nearly £14,000 with of stolen designer handbags, according to reports. He was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Where do Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin live?

The couple live together in a flat in Limehouse, London.

How old is Marcel Badiane-Robin?

He is 30 years old.

Where is Marcel Badiane-Robin from?

He was born in Senegal and grew up in Paris before moving to London.

Is Marcel Badiane-Robin on social media?

It doesn't look like he is!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! launches Sunday at 9pm on ITV

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer is confirmed for I'm A Celebrity 2018

I'm A Celebrity 2018: Malique Thompson-Dwyer's Hollyoaks Character, Age & Relationship Status
Emily Atack on I'm A Celebrity 2018

I’m A Celebrity Emily Atack: Inbetweeners Actress’ Boyfriend, Parents And Career Revealed
The Vamps' James McVey's girlfriend Kirstie Brittain

I'm A Celeb's James McVey's Girlfriend: Who Is Model Kirstie Brittain? Age & Job Revealed
Anne Hegerty confirmed for 'I'm A Celeb'

'I'm A Celebrity' Anne Hegerty: The Chase, "Husband" And Age Revealed
'I'm A Celebrity' full line-up of campmates

I’m A Celebrity 2018 full line-up: James McVey, Fleur East & More To Enter The Jungle
James McVey on stage and on Instagram

I’m A Celebrity James McVey: Girlfriend, The Vamps Career And Height Revealed

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Netflix's secret Christmas catalogue is here & all you need are the codes

Netflix Secret Codes: How To Unlock A Christmas Library Of Hidden Movies
Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp & Where Is It Filmed?

Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp & Where Is It Filmed?
Megan McKenna is rumoured to be a last minute addition to 'I'm A Celebrity' 2018

I'm A Celeb 2018: Megan McKenna 'Confirmed' For The Jungle In Last Minute Addition To Line-Up
Kiosk Keith won't be returning to 'I'm A Celeb' 2018

I'm A Celeb 2018: Kiosk Keith Not Returning After Being Sacked
Danny Dyer is good friends with 50 Cent after working together on the film 'Dead Man Runnin' together in 2009

Love Island's Dani Dyer 'To Break Hollywood' Thanks To 50 Cent
KJ Apa gets trolled by co-star Cole Sprouse's twin brother Dylan

Dylan Sprouse Mocked Riverdale's KJ Apa's Teeth & He Clapped Back With The Ultimate Photoshop