Who is Fleur East’s Secret Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Marcel Badiane-Robin
13 November 2018, 17:35
I’m A Celeb star Fleur East is in a relationship with Marcel Badiane-Robin.
But who is he? And what does he do for a living?
Here’s everything we know about him.
What does Marcel Badiane-Robin do?
He owns a fashion label, called Elevate London, and has dressed the likes of Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.
How did Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin meet?
It's unclear how they met as the couple are very secretive about their relationship.
How is Marcel Badiane-Robin famous?
He tends to keep a low profile. However, he hit the headlines back in 2016 when he admitted to handling nearly £14,000 with of stolen designer handbags, according to reports. He was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
Where do Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin live?
The couple live together in a flat in Limehouse, London.
How old is Marcel Badiane-Robin?
He is 30 years old.
Where is Marcel Badiane-Robin from?
He was born in Senegal and grew up in Paris before moving to London.
Is Marcel Badiane-Robin on social media?
It doesn't look like he is!
