Who is Fleur East’s Secret Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Marcel Badiane-Robin

The pair have been dating for years. Picture: instagram

I’m A Celeb star Fleur East is in a relationship with Marcel Badiane-Robin.

But who is he? And what does he do for a living?

Here’s everything we know about him.

What does Marcel Badiane-Robin do?

He owns a fashion label, called Elevate London, and has dressed the likes of Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.

How did Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin meet?

It's unclear how they met as the couple are very secretive about their relationship.

How is Marcel Badiane-Robin famous?

He tends to keep a low profile. However, he hit the headlines back in 2016 when he admitted to handling nearly £14,000 with of stolen designer handbags, according to reports. He was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Where do Fleur East and Marcel Badiane-Robin live?

The couple live together in a flat in Limehouse, London.

How old is Marcel Badiane-Robin?

He is 30 years old.

Where is Marcel Badiane-Robin from?

He was born in Senegal and grew up in Paris before moving to London.

Is Marcel Badiane-Robin on social media?

It doesn't look like he is!

