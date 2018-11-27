Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo Will Not Return To Crown This Year's I'm A Celeb Winner

27 November 2018, 13:01

Toff was crowned Queen Of The Jungle last year
Toff was crowned Queen Of The Jungle last year. Picture: instagram/ITV

2017’s Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo will not return to the show to crown the next I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner, it has been revealed.

According to reports, the Made in Chelsea star is flying out to Australia to feature on Extra Camp this week, but will return to the UK before the final.

"There's still about another week of the show left, after she returns. And there aren't plans for her to go back again,” a source said.

They added: "This means she won't be there to personally crown whoever wins this current season."

Georgia Toffolo & Jack Maynard: Relationship Timeline & Dating Rumours

The insider also pointed out it isn’t actually a tradition for the previous winner to pass on the crown and this something that has only happened in the last two years because Scarlett Moffatt and Vicky Pattison just happened to already be in Australia presenting the spin-off show.

The source added: “Since the show began in 2002 it's never been part of the main show to have the previous winner specifically come back to Australia and hand over to new King/Queen.

"It only happened the past two years because Scarlett [Moffatt] and Vicki [Pattison]were already presenters of the spin-off show.

"ITV2 used to have the previous year's winner on their show for the final so Foggy [Carl Fogarty] and Charlie [Brooks] were there and also handed over the crown."

