I’m A Celebrity 2018 Final Date: When Is The King Or Queen Of The Jungle Revealed?

22 November 2018, 15:29

I'm A Celebrity 2018 celebrities
The I'm A Celebrity final isn't as far away as you'd think. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity 2018 is on our screens for three weeks so when is the final date for the likes of Anne Hegerty and Nick Knowles?

Noel Edmonds, James McVey and Fleur East all may feel like their I’m A Celebrity 2018 journey has only just begun but fans are already thinking about the final date.

Keen to find out who the new King or Queen of the jungle will be, I’m a Celeb fans are looking to put the show finale in their calendars already.

So when will Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly be presenting the I’m A Celebrity 2018 final? Well, if they stick to recent formats from the past years, you can expect it to be on Sunday, December 9.

> Why Is Ant McPartlin Not Presenting I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2018?

Typically, the popular ITV2 show – which has paid a fortune for their jungle campmates this year - runs exactly three weeks from the launch date.

That means the likes of Rita Simons, Harry Redknapp and more will spend less than a month in the Australian jungle location.

In the week leading up to the I’m A Celeb final, we also start to see the public vote for their favourite campmates meaning the celeb with the least amount of votes is evicted.

John Barrowman favourite to win I'm A Celeb
John Barrowman is one of the favourites to win I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

At the moment, John Barrowman and Anne are looking to be likely winners of the show.

They will be taking the jungle crown from Georgia Toffolo who won in 2017.

