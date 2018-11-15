I'm A Celebrity 2018: Salaries Revealed, Noel Edmonds & Harry Redknapp Highest Paid Ever

The 2018 line-up for 'I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here' is truly a star-studded cast and the celebs are receiving a hefty pay check for their stint in the jungle, including on late addition to the crew who is set to become the highest paid contestant of all time!

As I'm A Celebrity 2018 prepares to kick off this Sunday night, this year's line-up has got us all kinds of excited as it's truly a star-studded bunch, and of course everyone is wondering just how much the famous faces are being paid to appear in the jungle.

Where Is I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Filmed? Jungle Location Revealed

This year reportedly has the first and second highest paid contestants of all time, with one of them a very last minute addition that is yet to even be officially announced!

When former football manager Harry Redknapp was announced for the show, it emerged his salary was a whopping £500,000, and he became the highest paid contestant of all time.

Harry Redknapp is being paid a whopping £500,00 to appear on the show. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

However, it's now being reported that TV presenter Noel Edmonds is joining the campmates as a last minute addition and is looking at a £600,000 pay out for his appearance, trumping Harry by a whole £100,000. Soz, Harry.

Noel Edmonds is reportedly in talks to appear on the show for £600,000. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

Tabloids are reporting that ITV bosses “have really pushed the boat out this year in terms of signing and have spent more than ever before” which is why Harry and Noel are taking home over a million pounds between them.

The stars salaries vary drastically according to their celebrity status, with last year's winner and former Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo only receiving £13,000.

The stars also won't receive any of the money unless they complete at least 72 hours in the jungle.

via GIPHY

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' News