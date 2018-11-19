Why Is Ant McPartlin Not Presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2018? The Reason Holly Willoughby Has Replaced Him

19 November 2018, 13:43

Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here
Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Press

Declan Donnelly has been presenting alongside Holly Willoughby as regular host Ant McPartlin has taken a break from this year’s show.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will have noticed one key person missing from this year’s show – Ant McPartlin has been replaced by Holly Willoughby for this year’s series.

Ant is not presenting this year’s show with Declan Donnelly as he decided to focus on his recovery from alcohol addiction for the rest of the year.

In August, Ant revealed that he would not be partaking in the show after crashing his car while under the influence, and it was initially thought that Dec would present the show on his own.

Holly Willoughby has taken over from Ant McPartlin this year.
Holly Willoughby has taken over from Ant McPartlin this year. Picture: Instagram

Ant’s statement at the time read, “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”

Ant began rehab treatment in March after getting convicted of drink driving, and decided to take this year to focus on getting better before he resumes his filming commitments, which were due to start imminently.

Dec added at the time, “Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.”

Holly Willoughby was drafted in to take over from Ant on this year’s I'm A Celeb..., and she and Dec have been co-hosting the show.

