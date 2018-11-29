I’m A Celeb Fans Left Confused As Holly Willoughby Makes First Live Blunder

29 November 2018, 11:01

Holly Willoughby has done a great job so far of filling in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

However, the presenter left fans scratching their heads last night when she appeared to make her first blunder.

The I'm A Celeb host forgot to announce some big news to the camp and went straight in to revealing who would be taking on the next trial.

Dec then quickly interrupted her and covered the blunder up like a true friend.

He said: “Oh, hang on before we do that, we have news. With the vote offs beginning shortly, the public have been deciding who will take part in the first event of the immunity games which is called Deadly Dash… over to you."

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Holly messed up there oops #imaceleb.”

Another questioned if it was a genuine mistake or ‘staged’. They wrote: “Holly mistake, Or staged? #ImACeleb.”

