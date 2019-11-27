Jacqueline Jossa ‘Sending Signal’ To Husband Dan During I’m A Celeb After Cheating Allegations

Jacqueline Jossa has been 'sending signals' to husband Dan Osborne. Picture: Shutterstock / Dan Osborne/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa is thought to be sending a subtle message to husband Dan Osborne during I’m A Celebrity.

Jacqueline Jossa had her wedding ring firmly on her left hand when I’m A Celebrity launched on 17 November, but she appears to have removed it over the past few days, amid allegations co-star Myles Stephenson told her he believed her husband Dan Osborne was unfaithful with Gabby Allen.

The absence of her wedding band is thought to be ‘sending a signal’ that she’s livid at her husband, despite the fact he’s just flown out to Australia to surprise her when she leaves the jungle.

I'm A Celeb Let Jacqueline Jossa Ring Husband Dan Osborne After Cheating Allegations

The EastEnders actress apparently refused to continue with the show unless she was allowed to call Dan, after Myles explained his theory to her about his ex, Gabby, who he split from in August.

Meanwhile, other campmates including James Haskell and Andrew Maxwell have kept their wedding rings on.

Jacqueline Jossa has removed her wedding band. Picture: Shutterstock

Signs of tension were clear when Jacqueline’s note from her family was read out during the arrival of the campmates’ care packages.

While many of the celebrities were overcome with emotion to have a letter from their loved ones, Jacqueline sat straight-faced and in silence.

However, she was delighted to find a Terry’s chocolate orange inside her parcel.

The mother of two was permitted one phone call to her husband Dan after hearing Myles’ claims, leaving him a voicemail to reveal what she’d heard.

According to reports, Dan was allowed to send one back.

Producers were keen to keep Jacqueline in the jungle, after she threatened to quit the show, so really wanted to help her and avoid her leaving, as she was "beside herself after Myles told her what he believed," according to a source who spoke to this publication.

In the meantime, Gabby – who starred in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Dan after being linked to him months prior – has been liking tweets slamming her ex-boyfriend Myles.

One read: "Rak-su guy talking about relationships being hard after winning x factor... must of been hard whilst cheating on Gabby Allen", while another showed a picture of him during a Bush Tucker Trial, covered in snakes with the caption: "Biggest snake in the box".

She also hinted Myles was unfaithful to her, liking a tweet which said: “Watching Myles in the jungle chat about trying to find meaningful relationships when I know he did the dirty on my girl.”

I'm A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

