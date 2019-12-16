Jacqueline Jossa Finally Addresses Dan Osborne Cheating Claims During TV Interview And Says She Wants To ‘Restart’ Their Marriage

Jacqueline says Dan knows he has 'done wrong'. Picture: itv/instagram

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa has finally addressed claims that her husband, Dan Osborne, cheated on her with multiple women.

While the mum-of-two was appearing on the hit ITV show, several stories appeared in the media about Dan’s alleged infidelity, including one about a ‘threesome’ and one about a fling with Love Island’s Gabby Allen.

Jacqueline appeared on Lorraine on Monday morning to discuss her win when she touched on the state of her relationship and insisted the pair are doing ‘OK’, despite the fact Dan ‘knows he’s done wrong’.

She said: “The thing is, it’s really funny because we've been going it for two years - this isn’t new for me.

“It got brought up again because of Myles but at the same time, I was glad it made me think about it, I didn't have a choice but to think about it... but it helped me.

“I want to hit the restart button, it’s been two years of me giving him hell, he knows he’s done wrong, there's lots of stuff that’s not true that I can’t talk about for legal reasons, but we're OK.”

The pair began dating in 2014, after meeting at an awards show, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella, in 2015. Dan proposed four months later and they tied the knot in luxury wedding in Cheshire in 2017. In January 2018, the couple announced they were expecting another baby. However, it was reported that the Essex lad had moved out of the family home in the May.

Jacqueline said at the time: “No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don’t know anything about,” before adding they were dealing with things privately.

The news of their break-up emerged after photos of Dan and Love Island’s Gabby Allen emerged, showing the pair looking very close as they sunbathed on a yacht.

Dan later told the Daily Star he and Jacqueline split because they were unhappy.

“The way I look at life is every day spent unhappy is a wasted day, and we were both having a lot of unhappy days. I still obviously care for Jacqueline but if we can’t make each other happy then we shouldn’t stay together,” he said.

The pair then reunited in October 2018 but were hit by another scandal when it was alleged Dan had kissed Love Islander Alexandra Cane on a night out in Manchester.

Since then it had been claimed he took part in a ‘threesome’ with Celebrity Big Brother stars Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn.

