Jacqueline Jossa Finally Addresses Dan Osborne Cheating Claims During TV Interview And Says She Wants To ‘Restart’ Their Marriage

16 December 2019, 12:43

Jacqueline says Dan knows he has 'done wrong'.
Jacqueline says Dan knows he has 'done wrong'. Picture: itv/instagram

Jacqueline Jossa has finally addressed claims that her husband, Dan Osborne, cheated on her.

I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa has finally addressed claims that her husband, Dan Osborne, cheated on her with multiple women.

While the mum-of-two was appearing on the hit ITV show, several stories appeared in the media about Dan’s alleged infidelity, including one about a ‘threesome’ and one about a fling with Love Island’s Gabby Allen.

Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne ‘Renewing Their Vows’ After Overcoming Cheating Allegations

Jacqueline appeared on Lorraine on Monday morning to discuss her win when she touched on the state of her relationship and insisted the pair are doing ‘OK’, despite the fact Dan ‘knows he’s done wrong’.

She said: “The thing is, it’s really funny because we've been going it for two years - this isn’t new for me.

“It got brought up again because of Myles but at the same time, I was glad it made me think about it, I didn't have a choice but to think about it... but it helped me.

“I want to hit the restart button, it’s been two years of me giving him hell, he knows he’s done wrong, there's lots of stuff that’s not true that I can’t talk about for legal reasons, but we're OK.”

The pair began dating in 2014, after meeting at an awards show, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella, in 2015. Dan proposed four months later and they tied the knot in luxury wedding in Cheshire in 2017. In January 2018, the couple announced they were expecting another baby. However, it was reported that the Essex lad had moved out of the family home in the May.

Jacqueline said at the time: “No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don’t know anything about,” before adding they were dealing with things privately.

The news of their break-up emerged after photos of Dan and Love Island’s Gabby Allen emerged, showing the pair looking very close as they sunbathed on a yacht.

Dan later told the Daily Star he and Jacqueline split because they were unhappy.

“The way I look at life is every day spent unhappy is a wasted day, and we were both having a lot of unhappy days. I still obviously care for Jacqueline but if we can’t make each other happy then we shouldn’t stay together,” he said.

The pair then reunited in October 2018 but were hit by another scandal when it was alleged Dan had kissed Love Islander Alexandra Cane on a night out in Manchester.

Since then it had been claimed he took part in a ‘threesome’ with Celebrity Big Brother stars Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Roman Kemp confirms his girlfriend met him at the end of the bridge

WATCH: Roman's Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Did Meet Him On The 'I'm A Celebrity' Bridge
Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway plan their second Jungle Radio show

WATCH: Roman Kemp And Kate Garraway Vow To Recreate I'm A Celeb's Jungle Radio
Jacqueline Jossa had a narrow win

I'm A Celeb's Voting Figures Revealed: Jacqueline Jossa Only Just Beat Andy Whyment And Roman Kemp To Be Crowned Queen Of The Jungle
Caitlyn Jenner received a surprise call from her daughter

Caitlyn Jenner’s Daughter Kendall Surprises Her Dad With FaceTime Call After Leaving I'm A Celeb
Niall Horan reached out to Roman Kemp

Niall Horan Wishes Roman Kemp 'Good Luck With Jet Lag' Ahead Of Capital Breakfast Show Return As I'm A Celeb Star Lands In London

Shows & Presenters

Caitlyn Jenner returned back home

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reunite With I'm A Celeb Star Dad Caitlyn And Throw Her A Welcome Home Party

Hot On Capital

Maura Higgins fuels rumours she's involved in the new series of 'Love Island'

Maura Higgins Fuels Love Island Host Rumours After Posing Topless At Secret Resort
Niall Horan on Saturday Night Live

Niall Horan's Makes His SNL Solo Debut With An Epic Performance Of 'Nice To Meet Ya'
Lucie Donlan throws shade at ex for getting with Amber Gill

Love Island's Lucie Donlan Makes A Dig At Amber Gill & Joe Garratt's PDA Night Out
Shawn Mendes has grown his hair out

Shawn Mendes Has Cut His Hair Already Despite Promising To Grow It Long

Shawn Mendes

Caroline Flack to present Winter Love Island

Will Caroline Flack Present Winter Love Island?

Andrew Brady 'exposes' Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Love Island fans have 'petitioned' for Caroline Flack to be replaced

Love Island’s Caroline Flack Could Be ‘Replaced’ Following Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job

Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton's Job, Age & Instagram
Caroline has been dating Lewis since July.

Caroline Flack Arrested For ‘Assault By Beating’ After Alleged Bust-Up With Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Harry Styles will guest host the Late Late Show

Harry Styles Will Host The Late Late Show For James Corden

Harry Styles

Roman Kemp was shocked to be in the final of I'm A Celeb...

WATCH: Roman Kemp Explains His Shock About Being In I'm A Celeb... Final
Roman Kemp got real about his bromance with James Haskell

WATCH: Roman Kemp Opens Up About His Friendship With I'm A Celeb's James Haskell