Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne ‘Renewing Their Vows’ After Overcoming Cheating Allegations

Jacqueline Jossa is said to have forgiven Dan Osborne after cheating allegations. Picture: Shutterstock

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne will renew their wedding vows.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne were plagued by cheating allegations during the actress’ time in I’m A Celeb, with claims Myles Stephenson told the jungle queen his ex Gabby Allen had a fling with Dan.

Later on in the series it was also claimed the former TOWIE star had a threesome with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars – something the dad of three was quick to deny.

It’s not the first time Dan has been accused of being unfaithful during his relationship with Jacqueline, with whom he shares two daughters with.

When Jacqueline finally left the jungle, the pair are thought to have had a serious chat while the star’s parents looked after their children, and things are said to have ended with them sharing a kiss.

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned queen of the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

The tabloids are now reporting they’ve decided to renew their wedding vows when they settle back home in the UK, as Jacqueline has forgiven her man.

A friend told the papers: "Jacqueline feels refreshed by her jungle experience, and doesn’t want anything to detract from it.

"Her and Dan had a frank chat and decided to start with a clean slate. She really loves him, and their girls, and wants to make things work.

"But equally, she’s found an inner strength she didn’t realise she had in the jungle, so has warned him any more indiscretions and he’s in trouble."

Jacqueline cancelled all TV interviews after winning I’m A Celeb, apparently because she didn’t want to be faced with questions about her relationship.

As the couple prepared to fly home from Australia, Dan shared a sweet picture of the jungle queen’s reunion with their daughters, after celebrating her success at the end of the show.

In second place was Corrie legend Andy Whyment, while Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp finished third.

